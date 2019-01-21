Second Trump-Kim summit likely to be held in Vietnam

Washington: The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to take place in Vietnam, with three candidate cities being under consideration, the US media reported on Sunday.

Citing Bloomberg, news agencies reported that US administration officials are planning for the meeting to be held in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, but the coastal city of Da Nang and the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City are also possible venues for the event.

The White House announced on Friday that the second Trump-Kim summit will take place "near the end of February" but did not say where it will be held. The announcement was made after a one-hour-and-half meeting between Trump and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea`s ruling Korean Workers` Party Central Committee, in the Oval Office.

Trump told reporters Saturday the host country for the summit has been picked. "We`ve picked the country, but we`ll be announcing it in the future," he said at the White House, adding that he had "a very good meeting" with Kim Yong Chol.

The forthcoming summit, if held as scheduled, will be the second face-to-face encounter between Trump and Kim Jong-un, following the first one in Singapore last June.