हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Secret Service nabs attempted White House fence jumper

The US Secret Service nabbed an individual who had attempted to jump a security barrier on the north side of the White House, a media report said.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 20, 2017, 08:38 AM IST
Comments |

WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service nabbed an individual who had attempted to jump a security barrier on the north side of the White House, a media report said.

The agency said in a tweet that someone tried to jump the bike rack barrier along the Pennsylvania Avenue about 8 a.m. on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the White House at that time.

The area was briefly closed to pedestrian traffic but reopened later.

The fence-jumper`s identity or motive is not known yet.

The racks were put in place following a series of fence jumping incidents outside the White House in recent years.

Tags:
US Secret ServiceWhite House
Next
Story

Afghanistan trying to make peace with Pakistan: Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

Trending