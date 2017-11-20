Secret Service nabs attempted White House fence jumper

WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service nabbed an individual who had attempted to jump a security barrier on the north side of the White House, a media report said.

The agency said in a tweet that someone tried to jump the bike rack barrier along the Pennsylvania Avenue about 8 a.m. on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the White House at that time.

The area was briefly closed to pedestrian traffic but reopened later.

The fence-jumper`s identity or motive is not known yet.

The racks were put in place following a series of fence jumping incidents outside the White House in recent years.