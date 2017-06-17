Shocking! Indian boy dies after being raped by school bullies in Malaysia – Read full detail

New Delhi: An India-origin boy has succumbed to his injuries after being brutally raped and tortured for several hours by a group of bullies in Malaysia.

According to daily.bhaskar.com, the boy was attacked on Friday outside an eatery after his assualters thought he was a gay.

During the assualt, a blunt object was inserted into his body leading to his agonising death.

The 18-year-old died after he was beaten and sexually assaulted for hours.

T. Nhaveen was rushed to the Penang Hospital where he was kept in the ICU. But later, he succumbed to his injuries.

He was unconsciousness when he was brought o the hospital.

The attack took reportedly took place around 2:20 am.

Nhaveen was accompanied by his friend T. Previin when the attack took place, the report said.

The attackers first taunted them and called them with disrespectful names.

According to the report, the attackers were in the age group of 16 and 20.

However, his friend Previin managed to escape the attack.

Nhaveen was dragged into a field where he was raped by the group for several hours before they inserted a blunt object into his anus, causing severe injuries.

Doctors declared Nhaveen “brain dead”, the report said.

“He is a very good boy in school. He was the target of jokes during his schooling years because he was soft,” the report quoted one of the teachers as saying.