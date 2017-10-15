Somalia truck bomb death toll hits 137: Police
The death toll from Saturday`s truck bombing in a shopping district in Mogadishu surged to at least 137 with 300 people injured, police said on Sunday.
AFP| Last Updated: Oct 15, 2017, 18:39 PM IST
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: ANI
Mogadishu: The death toll from Saturday`s truck bombing in a shopping district in Mogadishu surged to at least 137 with 300 people injured, police said on Sunday.
"We have confirmed so far 137 (dead), most of them burned beyond recognition. The death toll can be higher because there are more than 300 wounded, some of them seriously," police official Ibrahim Mohamed told AFP.