close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

South Korea freezes rates in first meet under President Moon

BOK Governor and six other policy board members decided to keep the seven-day repurchase rate on hold at an all-time low of 1.25 percent. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 11:10
South Korea freezes rates in first meet under President Moon

Seoul: South Korea`s central bank on Thursday froze its benchmark interest rate at the record-low level in its first rate-setting meeting under the new government.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol and six other policy board members decided to keep the seven-day repurchase rate on hold at an all-time low of 1.25 percent, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was in line with market expectations. According to a Korea Financial Investment Association (KFIA) survey of 200 fixed-income experts, 100 percent predicted the rate freeze.

The prediction was based on the launch of the new government. President Moon Jae-in took office after winning a landslide victory in the May 9 presidential election.

Any new government tended to refrain from raising its policy rate in an early phase as higher interest rate could lead to hurt growth momentum of the economy.

Exports, which account for about half of the South Korean economy, posted a double-digit expansion in recent months, but private consumption remained lacklustre amid massive household debts.

The government-led corporate restructuring in the troubled shipbuilding and shipping industries was underway, weighing down on the economic recovery.

Pressures, however, were growing on the BOK to hike its policy rate on expectations for the US Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate as early as June.

The Fed lifted its policy rate to a range of 0.75-1 percent, coming closer to the BOK`s benchmark rate of 1.25 percent.

Expectations were running high for the new government`s economic policy that could lead to the recovery.

The Moon Jae-in government planned to draw up a supplementary budget later this year, which is focused solely on job creation.

TAGS

South KoreaBank of KoreaBOKMoon Jae-inLee Ju-yeolKorea Financial Investment Association (KFIA)

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Three killed, 4 injured in road accident involving two buse...
Gujarat

Three killed, 4 injured in road accident involving two buse...

Pakistan&#039;s lie exposed! Ex-ISI official admits Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Iran
India

Pakistan's lie exposed! Ex-ISI official admits Kulbhus...

Water Tanker Scam: ACB seeks help from Accountant General
Delhi

Water Tanker Scam: ACB seeks help from Accountant General

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 all set to be launched today – Here&#039;s what to expect
Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 all set to be launched today – Here's...

CBSE students need not worry; Class 10, 12 results will be declared soon: HRD minister
IndiaEducation

CBSE students need not worry; Class 10, 12 results will be...

gbshse.gov.in; Goa Board SSC Result 2017 declared - Goa Board 10th Results 2017, Goa SSC Class 10th Examination Result 2017
GoaEducation

gbshse.gov.in; Goa Board SSC Result 2017 declared - Goa Boa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video