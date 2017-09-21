close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

South Korea not seeking collapse of North Korea: Moon Jae-In to UN

Moon, a longtime dove who was elected in May, warned North Korea to end its string of nuclear and missile tests but also promised help if the communist neighbor changed course.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 21:14
South Korea not seeking collapse of North Korea: Moon Jae-In to UN
Pic Courtesy: PTI

United Nations: South Korean President Moon Jae-In said Thursday he did not seek North Korea`s collapse, using an address to the United Nations to urge a scaling down of sky-high tensions.

Moon, a longtime dove who was elected in May, warned North Korea to end its string of nuclear and missile tests but also promised help if the communist neighbor changed course.

"We do not desire the collapse of North Korea. We will not seek reunification by absorption or artificial means," Moon told the UN General Assembly.

"If North Korea makes a decision even now to stand on the right side of history, we are ready to assist North Korea together with the international community," he said, as stony-faced North Korean delegates listened in the front row.

Moon will later hold a three-way meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, two right-leaning leaders who have pressed to punish North Korea.

Moon did not directly criticize Trump — who two days earlier threatened from the same podium to "totally destroy" North Korea — but appealed for calm.

"The situation surrounding the North Korean nuclear issue needs to be managed stably so that tensions will not become overly intensified or accidental military clashes will not destroy peace," Moon said.

He quoted late president Ronald Reagan, a hero for US conservatives, in saying: "`Peace is not absence of conflict; it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means."

A US official said that Trump would later Thursday make an announcement of further sanctions on North Korea.

Moon voiced support for sanctions, calling for all nations to implement the latest UN Security Council resolution that ban North Korea`s textile exports and end contracts for guest workers.

TAGS

South KoreaMoon Jae-inNorth KoreaUnited NationsShinzo AbeSanctionsSecurity Council

From Zee News

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Varanasi from tomorrow, to inaugurate slew of infrastructure projects
Uttar PradeshIndia

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Varanasi from tomorrow,...

India&#039;s first indigenously built Scorpene submarine &#039;INS Kalvari&#039; delivered to Navy, to be commissioned soon
India

India's first indigenously built Scorpene submarine...

CBI court relaxes Ishrat case accused N K Amin&#039;s bail condition
India

CBI court relaxes Ishrat case accused N K Amin's bail...

Calcutta HC order unmasks &#039;communal&#039; Mamata government: BJP
West Bengal

Calcutta HC order unmasks 'communal' Mamata gover...

Google reveals most commonly searched sex question
World

Google reveals most commonly searched sex question

After Gurugram incident, 9-yr-old molested inside toilet by school staffer in Panipat
Haryana

After Gurugram incident, 9-yr-old molested inside toilet by...

North East

CPI-M condemns killing of Tripura journalist

PM Narendra Modi to flag off Mahamana Express on Friday from Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi to flag off Mahamana Express on Friday fro...

Sonia Gandhi should have written to RJD, SP on women&#039;s bill: BJP
India

Sonia Gandhi should have written to RJD, SP on women's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi