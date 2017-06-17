close
﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 19:27
Syrian army declares 48-hour ceasefire in Deraa: Report
Represntational image

Beirut: The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, according to a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

The army general command said the ceasefire was due to take effect at 12 p.m. (09:00 GMT) on Saturday and was being done to support "reconciliation efforts".

