Syrian army declares 48-hour ceasefire in Deraa: Report
The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, according to a statement carried by state news agency SANA.
Represntational image
The army general command said the ceasefire was due to take effect at 12 p.m. (09:00 GMT) on Saturday and was being done to support "reconciliation efforts".