 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Syrian army gains ground on Jordan border in southwest

The Syrian army and its allies seized control of at least 30 km (19 miles) of Syria`s border with Jordan from rebels in an attack on Thursday, two rebel groups and a Syrian military source said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 19:16

Beirut: The Syrian army and its allies seized control of at least 30 km (19 miles) of Syria`s border with Jordan from rebels in an attack on Thursday, two rebel groups and a Syrian military source said.

A military media unit run by Hezbollah, a close ally of the Syrian government, said the army and its allies had gained control over all checkpoints and border posts on the border in Sweida, one of four Syrian provinces that border Jordan. 

Rebel groups, some of them backed by Western and Arab states, still control much of Syria`s southwestern frontier with Jordan and Israel. 

Sweida province was not included in a U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire that took effect in nearby areas of the southwest in July.

Said Saef, spokesman for the Western-backed rebel group Martyr Ahmed Abdo brigade, said Thursday`s attack came from two sides in Sweida`s east countryside. "Most of the eastern Sweida countryside is now in the hands of the regime," he added.

The army had advanced to the border and retaken posts it abandoned in the early years of the conflict when rebels took over large parts of south western Syria.

"They are now on the Jordanian border and back to outposts they had evacuated early in the conflict," said Saef.

Another rebel spokesman said the army gains were helped by a sudden pull-back by Jaish al-Ashair rebel group, which is backed by Jordan and had been responsible for patrolling that stretch of the border.

The Syrian military source said the army and its allies had taken more than 30 km of the border, and described the advance as a "big success".

TAGS

SyriaSyrian armyJordansouthwestSyrian Militaryrebel groupMartyr Ahmed Abdo

From Zee News

World

European Union adds to North Korea sanctions list

Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief
World

Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief

Kamal Haasan on stage, Rajinikanth in audience at DMK event
Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan on stage, Rajinikanth in audience at DMK event

World

Israeli military says Gaza homes hiding Hamas tunnels

Viral content: Low-level tube-shaped cloud rolls over Canada highway – Video gets over 28 lakh views
World

Viral content: Low-level tube-shaped cloud rolls over Canad...

Karnataka

'Govt has no stand on separate religion status for Vee...

WorldAsia

Five dead, 50 missing as smugglers throw 180 migrants into...

Unbreakable code from space delivered to Earth, courtesy China&#039;s quantum satellite!
Space

Unbreakable code from space delivered to Earth, courtesy Ch...

India

Govt launches video of national anthem in sign language

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India