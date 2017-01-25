`Syrian children deserve peace like you`: 7-year-old girl pens heart-warming letter to Donald Trump - Read

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, who will reportedly sign executive orders starting Wednesday restricting immigration for refugees from Syria, has received a touching letter from a seven-year-old Syrian girl.

Bana Alabed, the young Syrian girl who is known for her tweets from Aleppo, had written this open letter to Trump, days before he was sworn in as US President.

In the letter, Bana asked Trump to “do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you”, the BBC reported.

She said: “I know you will be the president of America, so can you please save the children and people of Syria?”

Here is the open letter shared by the BBC:

“Dear Donald Trump,

My name is Bana Alabed and I am a seven years old Syrian girl from Aleppo.

I lived in Syria my whole life before I left from besieged East Aleppo on December last year. I am part of the Syrian children who suffered from the Syrian war.

But right now, I am having a peace in my new home of Turkey. In Aleppo, I was in school but soon it was destroyed because of the bombing.

Some of my friends died.

I am very sad about them and wish they were with me because we would play together by right now. I couldn’t play in Aleppo, it was the city of death.

Right now in Turkey, I can go out and enjoy. I can go to school although I didn’t yet. That is why peace is important for everyone including you.

However, millions of Syrian children are not like me right now and suffering in different parts of Syria. They are suffering because of adult people.

I know you will be the president of America, so can you please save the children and people of Syria? You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you.

If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend.

I am looking forward to what you will do for the children of Syria.”

Bana has more than 361,000 followers on Twitter.

The young girl, who is now a refugee in neighbouring Turkey, had documented the war in Aleppo by posting updates with the help of her mother Fatemah.

Through her tragic descriptions of life in besieged Aleppo on her @AlabedBana Twitter account, Bana became a symbol of the tragedy unfolding in Syria, although the government had slammed her and her mother`s nearly daily tweets as propaganda.

At least 15,000 children are among the more than 300,000 people who have been killed in Syria`s six-year war between President Bashar al-Assad`s regime and rebel forces.

Turkey, which backs the Syrian rebels, is hosting some 2.7 million refugees from the conflict.

Syrian rebels and Assad`s government are holding peace talks in Kazakhstan but there have been no signs of a breakthrough.

Trump`s administration was invited to participate in the talks organised by key players Russia, Turkey and Iran but did not send a delegation.

Trump`s spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that the new US president was open to conducting joint operations with Russia to combat the Islamic State group, who control significant territory in northern Syria.

(With Agency inputs)