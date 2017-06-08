close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Syrian govt jets strike Islamic State west of Raqqa city: State media

Syrian government warplanes struck Islamic State positions west of Raqqa city on the southern bank of the Euphrates river.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 13:30

Beirut: Syrian government warplanes struck Islamic State positions west of Raqqa city on the southern bank of the Euphrates river, state media said on Thursday.

Separately, US-backed Syrian militias have been pushing into the edges of Raqqa city in the first days of their assault to seize Islamic State`s base of operations in Syria.

TAGS

SyriaIslamic stateRaqqa cityEuphrates river

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk
India

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in &amp; rajeduboard.nic.in Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2017 to be declared shortly
RajasthanEducation

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in & rajedub...

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US
AmericasIndia

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Florida
AmericasWorld

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Flo...

Slight temperature rise may cause deadly heat waves in India
Environment

Slight temperature rise may cause deadly heat waves in Indi...

16-year-old Bengaluru girl to have a minor planet named after her
Space

16-year-old Bengaluru girl to have a minor planet named aft...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video