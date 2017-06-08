Syrian govt jets strike Islamic State west of Raqqa city: State media
Syrian government warplanes struck Islamic State positions west of Raqqa city on the southern bank of the Euphrates river.
Separately, US-backed Syrian militias have been pushing into the edges of Raqqa city in the first days of their assault to seize Islamic State`s base of operations in Syria.