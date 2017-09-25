close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Thousands evacuated as volcano on holiday island Bali grows more active

"The latest analysis indicates that Mount Agung`s seismic energy is increasing and has the potential to erupt," the National Vulcanology Center said in a statement.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 06:00
Thousands evacuated as volcano on holiday island Bali grows more active
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Klungkung: Nearly 35,000 people have been evacuated from near a volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali that officials say is becoming more active and could erupt soon.

Authorities imposed a 12-km exclusion zone around the crater of Mount Agung, as increasing volcanic activity on Sunday sent strong tremors through areas in the eastern part of one of the world`s most popular tourist destinations.

Officials urged the public to remain calm amid false reports and videos circulating online of an eruption.

"The latest analysis indicates that Mount Agung`s seismic energy is increasing and has the potential to erupt," the National Vulcanology Center said in a statement.

"However, no one can predict exactly when there will be an eruption," it added.

Flights at Bali`s international airport were operating normally on Sunday as were tourist spots across the rest of the island.

Thousands of evacuees were being housed in makeshift shelters including town halls and school gyms and tents in villages around the volcano, and authorities expect the numbers to climb. 

"The biggest challenge is we can`t predict the number of evacuees," said Putu Widiada, head of the local disaster management agency in Klungkung district.

"If the number of evacuees exceeds our maximum capacity, we have asked that every public hall in the district be prepared to become evacuation camps."

The shelters were well stocked with food, water, blankets and tents.

The National Disaster Management Agency has sent food and logistical supplies to the area, while also calling for public donations.

Many residents are still making daytime trips to their homes and life is largely continuing as normal in the area.

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country. Many Indonesians live near volcanoes because lava flows can make the surrounding soil and land fertile for farming.

TAGS

IndonesiaBalivolcanoMount AgungTouristNational Vulcanology CenterKlungkung

From Zee News

New Zealand PM Bill English says poll deadlock may last three weeks
Australia-Oceania

New Zealand PM Bill English says poll deadlock may last thr...

BJP&#039;s national executive meet begins at Delhi&#039;s Talkatora Stadium today, over 2500 delegates to attend
Delhi

BJP's national executive meet begins at Delhi's T...

Macron vows &#039;essential cooperation&#039; with Germany after Merkel win
EuropeWorld

Macron vows 'essential cooperation' with Germany...

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress&#039; Gujarat poll campaign from Saurashtra
Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' Gujarat poll campa...

World

US sends mass military gears to SDF in Raqqa

North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US travel ban
AmericasWorld

North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US tr...

India

Shocking to see Pakistan resort to such 'blatant lies...

Split in SP? Mulayam Singh Yadav likely to announce next political move
Uttar Pradesh

Split in SP? Mulayam Singh Yadav likely to announce next po...

Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP General Secretary dies in road accident

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi