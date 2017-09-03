close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico's Baja California peninsula

The storm, which continued to churn through various states, particularly in Western Mexico, also cut off power and damaged homes and roads in Baja California Sur, where some 3,000 people were taken to shelter. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 16:15
Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico&#039;s Baja California peninsula

Mexico City: Tropical Storm Lidia`s death toll rose to at least seven people, including two children, as the storm doused various states in Mexico with heavy rain on Saturday and left a severe trail of damage in the Baja California peninsula, authorities said.

The victims were either electrocuted or drowned while trying to cross streams, according to a report from the prosecutor`s office in the state of Baja California Sur, home to the tourist area Los Cabos, that was cited by local media.

The storm, which continued to churn through various states, particularly in Western Mexico, also cut off power and damaged homes and roads in Baja California Sur, where some 3,000 people were taken to shelter. 

Lidia was located 110 kilometers north of Punta Eugenia, moving at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour to the northeast with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center in the US said.

TAGS

Mexico CityTropical Storm LidiaCaliforniaheavy rainUS

From Zee News

India

Sitharaman to take charge of Defence after Jaitley visit to...

WorldAsia

Muslims at haj are worried about Donald Trump's polici...

Donald Trump hugs Harvey&#039;s victims in test of presidential mien
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump hugs Harvey's victims in test of presiden...

Soft robot powered by vacuum can climb walls, grab objects
Technology

Soft robot powered by vacuum can climb walls, grab objects

JD(U) downplays Lalu Yadav&#039;s flak, says rejig was a non-NDA affair
India

JD(U) downplays Lalu Yadav's flak, says rejig was a no...

India

Woman as Defence Minister sends global message: Arun Jaitle...

Indefinite shutdown continues, massive manhunt for Bimal Gurung
West Bengal

Indefinite shutdown continues, massive manhunt for Bimal Gu...

Russia: US order to vacate diplomatic property &#039;blunt act of hostility&#039;
WorldAsia

Russia: US order to vacate diplomatic property 'blunt...

WorldAsia

Oman police say cargo ship sinks off coast, 20 sailors save...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring

Justin Bieber becomes the second most followed person on Twitter, reaches 100-million milestone

Aditya Birla Group crosses $50 billion in market capitalisation

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Coach

Man arrested near Eiffel Tower after 'security alert'