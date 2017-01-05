Trump mocks country's intel agencies for delay in briefing on Russian hacking

New York: Donald Trump, US President-elect, has in the latest mocked the country`s intelligence agencies which were due to brief him on alleged Russian hacking of American political groups.

"The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!," he tweeted.

He followed the tweet with, "Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta` - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!"Trump said last week that he would receive an intelligence briefing on the Russian breaches this week, reports CNN.

However, the intelligence officials disputed Trump`s tweet alleging a delay.According to U.S. officials, the briefing was to be once the report was completed and was not set to take place until later in the week.

With ANI inputs