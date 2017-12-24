Turkey expels 2,700 personnel over suspected terror links

ANKARA: Turkey on Sunday dismissed at least 2,756 personnel from various institutions, with a new statutory decree being initiated, under the state of emergency.

During the police operations, the dismissed personnel were found to be members of, or linked to, "terror" groups, structures and entities that act against national security, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette of Turkey.

Around 637 soldiers from the Turkish Armed Forces have been expelled under the decree, according to Anadolu News Agency.

At least, 360 officials were dismissed from the General Command of Gendarmerie Forces. Also, 61 officials from the Turkish National Police and four others from the Coast Guard Command were expelled.

In the new decree, it reinstated 115 people who had been dismissed from their jobs earlier.

Around 341 officials from the Directorate of Religious Affairs have been dismissed, while 18 others were reinstated to the directorate.

The crackdown on the suspected officials comes days after Turkey arrested over 60 people on Thursday, for their suspected links with the Islamic State (IS) group.

Turkey has been embroiled in a state of emergency since last year, as the dreaded terror organisation has repeatedly targeted civilians in suicide bombs, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to arrest people with suspected links with the dreaded terrorist group and to ultimately, stop such attacks.