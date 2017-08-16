close
UK could continue EU peace funding for Northern Ireland after Brexit, Theresa May says

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:00
UK could continue EU peace funding for Northern Ireland after Brexit, Theresa May says

Dublin: Britain will consider replacing some European Union funding for peace projects in Northern Ireland after it leaves the bloc in 2019, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday. 

The European Union has provided billions of euros of aid for the province since a 1998 peace deal ended three decades of violence between Irish nationalists and British unionists in which 3,600 people died. 

"We ... want the EU funding that has helped victims of the Troubles and cross-community groups to continue at least until the current programme finishes," May said in an article in the Irish News newspaper. 

"We then want to go further, and explore a potential future programme of peace funding after we leave the EU," May said.

The British government had earlier committed to guaranteeing funding under the EU`s Peace initiative until the current round of funding ends in 2020.

