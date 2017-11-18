UN climate envoys agree to 2018 stocktake of planet-warming emissions

North Rhine-Westphalia: UN negotiators agreed at climate talks Saturday to take stock in 2018 of country efforts to cut fossil fuel emissions as part of a pact -- rejected only by Washington -- to limit global warming.

Closing two weeks of talks in Bonn, some 12 hours into extra time, envoys gave the green light for what they termed the 2018 "Talanoa dialogue" to assess how much more needs to be done if the world is to meet warming limits detailed in the 2015 Paris Agreement.