close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US-led coalition against ISIS denies east Syria strike that killed civilians

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group said Wednesday it did not conduct strikes in the eastern Syrian town of Albu Kamal this week that reportedly killed dozens of civilians.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 23:23

Beirut: The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group said Wednesday it did not conduct strikes in the eastern Syrian town of Albu Kamal this week that reportedly killed dozens of civilians.

But it said it was assessing reports of civilian casualties in a strike it launched in Syria`s Raqa province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor says May 15 coalition air strikes on Albu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province killed 62 people, including 42 civilians.

The Britain-based monitor had previously said 30 people were killed in the strikes, but subsequently revised the toll upwards.

It said the dead in the town on the Syria-Iraq border included 11 children and 20 IS fighters.

In a statement to AFP, the US-led coalition said its only strikes in the area on May 14 and 15 were carried out outside Albu Kamal.

"The open-source reports of civilian casualties referred to locations inside the city itself, where we did not conduct strikes during the time period of alleged civilian casualties," the coalition said.

"There were other non-Coalition nations conducting strikes in Abu Kamal on the 14th and morning of the 15th though," the statement added, without specifying which countries it was referring to.

Both Syria`s government and its Russian ally have carried out strikes against IS in Deir Ezzor, and in February, Iraq`s air force carried out strikes against IS fighters in the province for the first time, including on Albu Kamal.

The coalition added that it had carried out strikes on the village of Al-Akeryshi in Raqa province on May 14 and had "forwarded the allegations of civilian casualties to our team for assessment".

The Observatory says those strikes killed 14 people, including 12 women who were farmworkers travelling home in a convoy from the fields.

The US military said in May that coalition strikes in Syria and Iraq had "unintentionally" killed 352 civilians since it launched operations against IS in 2014.

But rights groups say the true number is significantly higher.

TAGS

United StatesIslamic StatesISIS coalitionAlbu KamalDeir EzzorSyrian townSyriaIraq

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Sharad Pawar has declined Sonia Gandhi's offer to be P...
India

Sharad Pawar has declined Sonia Gandhi's offer to be P...

Parliamentary panel summons EC officials over electoral ref...
India

Parliamentary panel summons EC officials over electoral ref...

Presidential polls: After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal, says AAP, Trinamool will act together
DelhiWest Bengal

Presidential polls: After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Bane...

NATO chiefs recommend joining anti-Islamic State coaltion
World

NATO chiefs recommend joining anti-Islamic State coaltion

Vladimir Putin offers transcript to prove Donald Trump did not pass secrets to Russia
World

Vladimir Putin offers transcript to prove Donald Trump did...

Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
Technology

Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video