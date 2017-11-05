US President Donald Trump begins Asia tour, lands in Japan

YOKOTA AIR BASE: US President Donald Trump touched down in Japan Sunday, kicking off the first leg of a high-stakes Asia tour set to be dominated by soaring tensions with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Trump`s Air Force One plane landed at the Yokota Air Base where the president was due to make a short address before heading to the golf course for a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during an Asian tour likely to be dominated by international tensions over North Korea.

"I think it`s expected we`ll meet with Putin, yeah. We want Putin`s help on North Korea, and we`ll be meeting with a lot of different leaders," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.