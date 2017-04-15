US probe of Russian election interference expands into Cyprus
Columbia: A lawmaker probing Russian efforts to influence last year`s US presidential election said on Friday he had traveled to Cyprus to investigate money laundering operations there that could have been utilized by the Kremlin.
Congressman Mike Quigley, a Democrat from the Midwestern state of Illinois who serves on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, called the trip "informative and timely."
The Mediterranean country is where Russia is suspected of laundering millions of dollars as part of the election interference campaign.
"It is essential for the Intelligence Committee to examine the nature and scope of Russian money laundering and how the use of offshore accounts, like those used in Cyprus, is one of many tools the Kremlin utilizes to exert undue influence abroad," Quigley said in a statement released following his return to the United States.
"Trips like this help our Committee continue to connect the dots specific to Russia`s election meddling and other nefarious activities they have undertaken around the world."
US intelligence agencies have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of masterminding a hacking and disinformation campaign to tip the November election results in favor of Republican Donald Trump.
Cyprus has long been seen as a haven for wealthy Russians to stash their funds, converting "black rubles" into "white euros."
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH