US sanctions against Russia contrary to international law: Germany

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 18:23

Berlin: German Minister for Economics Brigitte Zypries on Monday renewed her criticism of planned US sanctions against Russia, saying the measures "were quite simply contrary to international law".

The new bill passed by both houses of the US Congress, which has been publicly approved although not yet signed into law by President Donald Trump, would entail sanctions for German and European firms which cooperate with Russian entities, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Americans cannot punish German firms because they are conducting business in another country," she said.

The minister said Germany wanted to avoid a trade war between Europe and the US. Berlin had therefore repeatedly encouraged Washington not to depart from the path of mutually agreed sanctions.

German business representatives have raised concerns that their interests could be harmed as a consequence, in regards to long-standing cooperation on European energy supply with Russian organisations.

US sanctionsRussiainternational lawGermany

