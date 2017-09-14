close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Venezuela Pres Maduro urges starving citizens to eat rabbits

Voracious inflation -- which the IMF said will climb to 720 percent this year -- means Venezuelans earning the minimum wage have to spend 10 percent of their income to buy a kilo of meat.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 20:32

Caracas: Venezuela`s crippling economic crisis means that eating meat is a luxury for many, but the Maduro government believes it has the answer with a plan to breed and consume rabbits.

"For animal protein, which is such an important issue, a `rabbit plan` has been approved because rabbits also breed like rabbits," President Nicolas Maduro joked on state television, introducing the idea as a cheaper alternative to other sources of meat.

The president said the plan was part of his government`s offensive in the "economic war," his term for Venezuela`s worsening crisis, amid shortages of food and medicine.

A survey published earlier this year showed nearly 75 percent of the population lost an average of 8.7 kilos (19 pounds) in weight due to lack of proper nutrition because of the crisis.

Maduro said he had entrusted the project to the head of a government food program, Freddy Bernal.

Bernal said Venezuelans would have to get over their love of rabbits for the plan to work.

He said people needed to understand "that the rabbit is not a pet, but two and a half kilos of meat with high protein and no cholesterol put on the table of Venezuelans."

Bernal told the same TV programme he recently delivered the first batches of rabbit pups to poor neighborhoods but he says people simply became fond of the animals and "grabbed them as pets."

"There is a cultural problem, because we have been taught that the rabbit is very nice, but seeing it from the point of view of the (economic) war, one rabbit arrives and in two months we have a rabbit of two and a half kilos (five pounds)," he said.

"A lot of people gave names to rabbits, they took them to bed," so reversing the pattern "is part of the battle to win the economic war."

The socialist government has also considered goat breeding as a way to replace beef, given the higher costs of production.

The "rabbit plan" sparked an angry response from opposition leader Henrique Capriles who dismissed it as a "bad joke" and accused Maduro of believing the Venezuelan people are "stupid."

Voracious inflation -- which the IMF said will climb to 720 percent this year -- means Venezuelans earning the minimum wage have to spend 10 percent of their income to buy a kilo of meat.

TAGS

VenezuelaNicolas MaduroCaracasFreddy BernalHenrique Capriles

From Zee News

Delhi & NCRDelhi

Delhi's most wanted criminal arrested

Shocking! Auto driver, 41, rapes dog in Mumbai toilet, held
MaharashtraMumbai

Shocking! Auto driver, 41, rapes dog in Mumbai toilet, held

Most awaited iPhone X rolled out; know its price around the world
Mobiles

Most awaited iPhone X rolled out; know its price around the...

Ryan student murder: Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to Pintos
Maharashtra

Ryan student murder: Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to P...

World

Singapore swears in first female president amid criticism

WorldAsia

Saudi pilot killed in Yemen operation against Al-Qaeda

India

Bombay High Court rejects Ryan trustees' bail plea

India

SC to hear plea for CBI probe into child's death in Gh...

Education

CBSE holds schools responsible for student safety, issues n...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi