Wedding diplomacy? Sri Lanka to host 100 Chinese couples for mass wedding

Sri Lanka's Megapolis and Western Development Ministry recently announced that the country will host 100 Chinese couples for a mass wedding ceremony on December 17 in Colombo.

The first-of-its-kind ceremony, according to the ministry, would not only promote Sri Lanka as a wedding and honeymoon destination for foreigners but also bolster relations with China. Tourism Minister John Amaratunga also said that the ceremony would the island nation showcase its beaches and other similar attractions.

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the mass wedding would be followed by a Sri Lanka-China food festival at a luxury resort in Colombo, following which the newlywed couples would be taken on a tour of popular tourist destinations like Yala, Sigiriya and Kandy.

Chinese citizens form a large chunk of international tourists visiting Sri Lanka each year. The spotlight on the mass wedding, local authorities feel, would further increase the inflow of tourists.