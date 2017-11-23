What Pope Francis chose to do with a limited edition Lamborghini sports car

Pope Francis received a one-of-a-kind limited edition Lamborghini Huracan earlier this month. Those who thought he may take a different route and zip in the sportscar worth 180,000 euros are in for a disappointment as the Vatican announced the swanky car will be auctioned at Sotheby's.

Pope Francis had received the white-painted car outside the Casa Santa Marta in Vatican and had blessed it and even signed the bonnet. These are likely to notch up the price of the car by several thousand once it is auctioned off.

Proceedings from the auction will be, according to reports in the European press, given to three of Pope Francis' most preferred charities. These mostly work to rehabilitate Christians who have fleed from countries run over by Islamic State. Other works of the charities also include helping migrant women rescued from trafficking and providing medical assistance to aid agencies in Africa.

Meanwhile, instead of zooming in in the 610bhp car which zips from naught to 100kmph in under three seconds, Pope Francis - respected for his frugality - will continue to travel in the Fiats and Fords in the Vatican garage.