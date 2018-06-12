हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Larry Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

Kudlow, 70, is the Director of the National Economic Council (NEC) under US President Donald Trump. 

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

WASHINGTON: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, informed US President Donald Trump in a tweet. Kudlow has been admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in suburban Maryland.

The tweet came minutes before Trump was scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore's Sentosa island.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted.

Kudlow, 70, is the Director of the National Economic Council (NEC) under US President Donald Trump. He was last seen giving press briefings in Washington following the G7 summit defending the President's move and commenting on fair trade.

A longtime television commentator who also worked in The Wall Street, Kudlow was hired by Trump in March to replace Gary Cohn as director of the NEC.

A Republican, Kudlow also served as an economic adviser to former President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. 

 

Tags:
Larry KudlowWhite HouseDonald Trump

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close