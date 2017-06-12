close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Xi Jinping met Nawaz Sharif at SCO several times, says China

Xi met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines, but there were no reports in Chinese media about President Xi meeting Sharif.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 15:03
Xi Jinping met Nawaz Sharif at SCO several times, says China
Representational image

Beijing: China on Monday dismissed as "nonsense" reports about President Xi Jinping not meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit last week, saying the two leaders met "several times" at the summit.

"I can tell you that during the 17th SCO council head of states President Xi Jinping met several times with Pakistani Prime Minister (Nawaz) Sharif and I think some reports are just nonsense and unwarranted," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.

Lu said that "China and Pakistan enjoy an all-weather strategic partnership".

He was reacting to news reports that said Xi snubbed Sharif at the SCO summit by not meeting him after two Chinese citizens were murdered in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan.

Xi met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines, but there were no reports in Chinese media about President Xi meeting Sharif.

China last week expressed growing concern over the safety and security of its citizens in Pakistan where it has invested billions of dollars in an economic corridor.

Two Chinese teachers, kidnapped from Quetta last month, were killed last week by Islamic State militants.

"We are now are coordinating with the Pakistani government and we are speeding our efforts to verify the information, Lu said. 

China is building the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which connects its Xinjiang province with Gwadar port in Balochistan.

TAGS

ChinaBejingPakistanXi JinpingNawaz SharifShangai Cooperation Organistion(SCO)Vladimir PutinNarendra Modi

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Karnataka assembly session called off as Congress MLAs attend meeting called by Rahul Gandhi
KarnatakaBengaluru

Karnataka assembly session called off as Congress MLAs atte...

Sony India launches new walkman at Rs 8,990
Gadgets

Sony India launches new walkman at Rs 8,990

Punjab farmers, SAD-BJP activists hold protests across Punjab
Punjab

Punjab farmers, SAD-BJP activists hold protests across Punj...

Minor fire breaks out at Election Commission office
DelhiIndia

Minor fire breaks out at Election Commission office

Torrential rain triggers disaster in China
Asia

Torrential rain triggers disaster in China

Iran tracks down and kills IS suspects after attacks
World

Iran tracks down and kills IS suspects after attacks

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video