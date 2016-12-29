'You'll never see your son again' - Mother suffocates one-year-old son, kills self; suicide note on Facebook goes viral

New York: It's a shocking incident!

A mother posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook a day after Christmas before suffocating her one-year-old son. Later she killed herself too.

Sheri Shermeyer

Police found the 40-year-old Sheri Shermeyer dead in bed from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and son, John who was apparently suffocated.

Suicide note

Before committing suicide and killing her son, Shermeyer wrote on Facebook: "I have been slowly dying inside... I feel that the ONLY thing I have to live for is this little guy asleep in my arms right now, John. He is the only reason why I haven`t blown my head off right now."

The chilling Facebook post further added, "And even now all I can think about is leaving this world. Putting a gun in my mouth and leaving. Which is what is about to happen."

Police was investigating the death of Shermeyer as a case of suicide and her toddler`s as a homicide.