हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saurabh Chaudhary

Youth Olympic Games 2018: 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary shoots gold in 10m air pistol

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Wednesday clinched India's third Youth Olympics gold medal at Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Youth Olympic Games 2018: 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary shoots gold in 10m air pistol
Image Courtesy: Olympic.org

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Wednesday clinched India's third Youth Olympics gold medal at Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Saurabh scored 244.2 points to grab the yellow metal in the 10m Air Pistol Men's final. South Korea's Sung Yunho (236.7) and Switzerland's Jason Solari (215.6) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The 16-year-old shooter got off to a solid start in the final, shooting 101.6 to lead Solari (98.7)  by 2.9 points after the first stage. 

In the first two rounds of elimination, Saurabh (142.4) shot perfect 10's (10.4, 10.1, 10.3, 10.0) to lead Solari by 4.9 points. He continued to extend his lead throughout the elimination round and sealed the gold medal with scores of 10.0, 10.1, 10.7 and 10.0 (244.2) in his last four shots. 

 

 

 

 

Saurabh had earlier won gold at the Asian Games, Junior World Cup and ISSF Junior World Championships. He also holds the junior world record of 245.5 points, which he achieved at the world championships.  

It was India's sixth medal at the Youth Olympics and fourth from the shooting discipline. Manu Bhaker had bagged gold in Women's 10m Air Pistol while Sahu Tushar Mane and Mehuli Ghosh won silver in the Men's and Women's 10m Air Rifle respectively. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Saurabh ChaudharyYouth Olympic GamesYouth OlympicsShootingIndia at Youth Olympics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close