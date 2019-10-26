BJP not taking support from Gopal Kanda in Haryana, clarifies Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday clarified that it was not going to take the support of Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda in forming a government in Haryana. Kanda, an MLA from Sirsa, is an accused in two abetment-to-suicide cases.

Following the hung assembly in Haryana, Kanda had offered to lend support to BJP and flew to Delhi along with at least five MLAs, after which a huge controversy erupted.

However, after the legislative party meeting in Chandigarh earlier on Saturday, BJP stated that the party will not take Kanda's support and that it will provide an honest government for Haryana.

"BJP is not taking support from Kanda. Six Independents are supporting us. We are forming a stable government with an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's party," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the party meeting.

"We will provide a government with honesty. BJP will form a stable and strong government, we promise this to the people of Haryana," he added and wished everyone a very happy Diwali.

Earlier, Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij also stated that there was no question of including Gopal Kanda in the government or taking his support.

BJP on Friday joined hands with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janshakti Party (JJP) to form a coalition government in Haryana with Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister and his deputy will be from Chautala's party.

Sources say that Dushyant's mother Naina Singh Chautala will be given the deputy CM's post. She was elected the MLA from Badhra Assembly constituency.

Both BJP and JJP party leaders will meet Haryana Governor later in the day to invite them to form the government in the state.

Khattar will be sworn-in as Haryana CM for the second term on Sunday, Diwali and so will be deputy CM. However, he will decide on the cabinet of ministers after the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, at the meeting on Saturday, Khattar was elected BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana.