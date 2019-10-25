Watch: BJP candidate Sonali Phogat's TikTok video after Haryana assembly election results goes viral

New Delhi: A TikTok video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sonali Phogat is going massively viral on social media. The video features Sonali lip-syncing the song 'Khushi Ke Pal Kahan Dhundu'. She sports a serious expression and enacts to be emotional.

The video was posted on her TikTok account after the Haryana assembly election results were out. Sonali, who got a ticket to fight the election based on her popularity, lost Adampur seat to three-time MLA and Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Sonali is a TikTok sensation and is followed by over 19 lakh people. She has also acted in TV shows. She made her political debut with Haryana 2019 Assembly election, but couldn't bank on her star power.

The TikTok video which she posted after the election results have also been shared on Twitter. Take a look:

First Reaction of BJP Candidate #SonaliPhogat after Haryana Assembly Elections Result. #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/sq3yQH5P2m — Arjun Mehar (@Arjun_Mehar) October 24, 2019

Sonali lost the Adampur seat by over 29,000 votes. Bishnoi got 63,693 votes while Phogat received 34,222 votes.

Sensing her popularity among TikTok users in Haryana, the BJP decided to pit the small screen actress and greenhorn activist in the Jat-dominated Adampur seat.

Haryana currently has a hung Assembly as neither BJP nor Congress has got a majority. Both the parties are having talks with Dushyant Chautala's JJP to give support to them in forming the government.