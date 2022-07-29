Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is all set to take its first flight before the startup has revealed the pictures of the cabin of its brand new planes. The airline has already announced 28 weekly direct flights. The flights will cover its newly launched sector between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting from August. The airline completed its inaugural phase of the network development, covering multiple cities like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru making, enabling it to have a total of 82 weekly flights at the start of its operations.

Based on the looks of it, Akasa's Boeing Boeing 737 Max will have three rows of seats in its cabin, covered with its signature colours. The plane is one of the big planes used by airlines for operations. The airline has already received two of its Boeing 737 Maxs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The second one was delivered to the airline on July 26.

Fresh & brand new, waiting just for you!

Book your flights on https://t.co/T1AycoUU5T or app (Play Store) now! pic.twitter.com/bdGqABhMFX — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 28, 2022

By the end of March 2023, Akasa Air hopes to have 18 aircraft in service, with a focus on linking urban areas to tier-2 and tier-3 locations. The first of Akasa Air's 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, VT-YAA, arrived in New Delhi earlier on June 21. This was the country's first sighting of a domestic jet with a new livery in eight years.

The airline will fly 72 brand-new, cutting-edge 737 MAX aircraft over the course of the following five years, all of which are powered by the incredibly fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine. As a result, the fleet of the airline will be the newest and greenest in the nation. The 737 MAX is one of the critical elements that will provide Akasa Air with a competitive edge in India's dynamic commercial aviation sector since it offers the lowest seat-mile costs for single-aisle aircraft and high dispatch dependability together with a premium passenger experience.