Atrangi Re movie review: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan take centre-stage in moving, unconventional love story

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 150 mins

Director: Aanand L Rai

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

Rating: 3.5/5

‘Atrangi Re’ by Aanand L Rai is a film that will move you in a special way. True to its name, the film is refreshingly different with a love story that you’re bound to get entangled in.

Sara Ali Khan plays Rinku, a fierce small-town girl from Bihar, who after eloping with her lover Sajad (Akshay Kumar) multiple times, is always brought back home by her overbearing family members.

In a strange turn of events, S Venkatesh Vishwanath Iyer aka Vishu, a medical student essayed by Dhanush got kidnapped by Rinku’s family members and is forcefully wedded to her.

Both Rinku and Vishu who were drugged during the ceremony come to their senses later and decide to part ways eventually, citing their own separate love stories.

However, fate had other plans for them.

After Akshay Kumar makes his grand entry, the plot picks up speed and will leave you gasping when you realize where the film is heading towards.

It’s definitely not a cliché romantic story or even a shabby love triangle. It’s way beyond that.

Aanand L Rai has carefully treaded on sensitive topics such as love, mental illness and trauma and created an at-first lighthearted but heavy drama that will bring you to tears.

Undeniably, Dhanush took the cake with the best performance in the film. His character of Vishu carried a lot of burdens, internal conflict and confusion throughout the film which was effortlessly emoted by the award-winning actor.

Sara Ali Khan, a relative newcomer, aced the complex, layered role of Rinku, making the audience understand all her quirks and hidden trauma.

Lastly, Akshay Kumar stood by the two stellar actors like a pillar and tied in the narrative together with his comforting presence.

The music composed by A R Rahman is beautiful and soulful. The songs fit in perfectly within the context of the film which ensures a good narrative flow. Interestingly, this film marks his second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after 'Raanjhana' starring Dhanush.

The only low point in the film is that it glides by too easily with the main conflict in the film. It makes it seem as if trauma can be healed solely by love or medications. Many might find this an oversimplification of complicated issues.

However, it’s a commendable attempt at creating genuine and authentic characters with heavy backstories.

So, get ready to experience a rollercoaster of emotions as you watch this truly ‘atrangi’ masterpiece. This epic love story will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Live TV