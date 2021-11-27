हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda captain ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as the captain of the Baroda cricket team confirmed by Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele.

Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda captain ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Source: Twitter

Ahead of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as the captain of the Baroda cricket team. Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele confirmed to ANI that Krunal stepped down as the skipper of the side but he is available for the team as a player.

"Yes, he has stepped down from the captaincy. He has sent an email to the president (BCA) only. It has not come to me, the president has declared that," Ajit Lele said.

"No, he has not mentioned any reason in that (email). He said 'I'm not available as a captain, I'm available as a player," he added.

Krunal was last seen in action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The star all-rounder will take the field next month when Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 kicks off on December 8.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketKrunal PandyaVijay Hazare TrophyBaroda Cricket Team
Next
Story

DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 27

Must Watch

PT7M27S

The strategy ahead for the movement will be discussed in the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.