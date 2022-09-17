Highlights Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Ross Taylor's NZ-L win by 8 wickets
Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 BAN-L vs NZ-L (Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here
West Indies Legends are set to take New Zealand Legends on Saturday (September 17) as the Road Safety World Series 2022 now moves to the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh of India after a few matches played at Green Park in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh of India. The RSWS 2022 will see two matches played on Saturday. The afternoon game will be between Shahadat Hossain's Bangladesh Legends vs Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends at the Holkar stadium in Indore. BAN-L have played just one match in the tournament so far which they lost by 6 wickets vs the WI-L. Likewise, NZ-L too will be aiming for their first win of the tournament after suffering a 9-wicket loss vs RSA-L five days ago in their first encounter of the tournament.
Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain(c), Khaled Mashud, Mehrab Hossain, Alamgir Kabir, Elias Sunny, Mamun Rashed
New Zealand Legends Squad: Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins(w), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett, Scott Styris, Kyle Mills, Jamie How
NZ-L win by 8 wickets
New Zealand Legends win by 8 wickets as they chase their target of 99 runs in 11 overs in just 9.3 overs in style. The play was delayed due to rain but New Zealand won registered their first win of the campaign in dominant fashion.
BAN-L need a miracle
New Zealand Legends need 14 runs in 12 balls with their skipper in the middle along with Brownlie. Bangladesh Legends in need of a miracle now.
NZL - 85/2 (9 Overs), Taylor 16 (14) & Brownlie 31 (19)
NZ on the charge
New Zealand Legends are off to a good start in their chase of 99 runs in 11 overs. Bangladesh need to find wickets quickly as both NZ batters look set to attack now.
NZL- 40/1 (4 Overs), How 18 (13) & Brownlie 12 (6)
Bangladesh Legends finish at 98/3
Alok Kapali 37 (21) and Dhiman Ghosh 41 (32) help their team post a challenging total against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends after the game was reduced to 11 over a-side due to rain.
Tricky situation for Bangladesh
Bangladesh Legends have lost early wickets yet again in a Road Safety World Series matchup and are currently 3 down against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends.
BANL- 26/3 (4 Overs), Kapali 5 (4) & Ghosh 5 (6)
Early success for NZ
Nazimuddin caught by Devcich bowled by Mills. New Zealand Legends kick off things with a positive first over as Bangladesh lose their opener for zero.
BANL- 3/1 (1.1 Overs), Ahmed 2 (4)
Here are the playing XIs for both the teams. We will be having an 11 over a side game owing to bad weather conditions.
Match update
Due to the rain delay, the match has been reduced to an 11-over per side game.
NZ-L vs BAN-L Playing XIs
New Zealand Legends: Jamie How, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Gareth Hopkins(w), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin
Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Khaled Mashud, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud
Toss update!
New Zealand Legends captain Ross Taylor wins toss and elects to bowl first against Bangladesh Legends after rain delay.
Match update
It is still raining at the venue and no time has been confirmed about when the toss will take place. Meanwhile, you can check 5 lesser-known stats and facts about star Indian spinner R Ashwin who turned 36 today. HERE
