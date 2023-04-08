Highlights | MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Chennai Beat Mumbai By 7 Wickets

Ajinkya Rahane's flawless batting and Ravindra Jadeja's superb bowling help Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings in the match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at their home ground Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai. MI were restricted to 157 runs in the first innings after been asked to bat first as MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. MI are playing their second game after almost a week and they must be recharged to take on a tough opponent. On the other hand, this is CSK's third game in the season. They have won and lost a game each. MI, who are traditionally the slow starters, are still looking for their first win of the season.

MI vs CSK is also hailed as the 'El Clasico' of IPL because of their strong rivalry. MI have won the title five number of times while CSK have won four IPL titles. In what could be MS Dhoni's last IPL, he aims to win the record-equallying fifth trophy before bidding good bye to the fans. Rohit Sharma, Jofra Archer will be key players for MI while Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ben Stokes will hold the key for CSK's success in this game.

