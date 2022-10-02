NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA T20 2022

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Team India on top, South Africa in deep trouble with 3 wickets down

IND VS SA 2nd T20I, 2022 LIVE Updates: Follow all the actions of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Team India on top, South Africa in deep trouble with 3 wickets down
LIVE Blog

After starting off the series with a dominant win in the 1st T20I vs South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led India will aim at sealing the series tonight in Guwahati in the 2nd T20I. Temba Bavuma's side realises the importance of this do-or-die clash and would come out hard at the Indians after a poor show with both bat and ball in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago. These are the last 2 T20Is for India before they fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 6. India's first match of the competition is on October 23 vs arch-rivals Pakistan. But the side is going two weeks in advance to get used to the conditions.

India may look to play Mohammd Siraj, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining 2 T20Is. With Mohammed Shami not fully recovered from Covid (there is not update on his health), head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit would want to give Siraj two matches to see how he goes. In case, Bumrah fails to recover in time, and Shami (one of the standbys for the World Cup) isn't fit too, Siraj could fly for the big tickete event.

South Africa have their bases covered. They are a brilliant side with no concerns of injury. They started off badly on a pitch that was not suitable for T20 cricket and would surely bounce back with a better show. These 3 matches are a good warm-up exercises for both these sides, despite the fact that conditions Down Under will be entirely different from here in India.   

02 October 2022
21:52 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 237/3 (20)

RSA 48/3 (6.4)  CRR: 7.2  REQ: 14.25

South Africa need 190 runs in 80 balls

India continue their dominance in the match as Axar Patel removes Aiden Markram. Wicket in the first over for the left-arm pacer.

21:38 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 237/3 (20)
RSA 45/2 (6)  CRR: 7.5  REQ: 13.79
South Africa need 193 runs in 84 balls

End of the powerplay, Aiden Markram is going strong with 182 strike rate but QDK needs to fire as well. The required rate is still 13.79

21:19 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 237/3 (20)
RSA 21/2 (4)  CRR: 5.25  REQ: 13.56
South Africa need 217 runs

South Africa is not in the game and they are not even trying for it. The required rate is beyond 13 now and QDK is batting at 85 strike rate.

21:18 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Match

The play has been stopped due to one of the light towers has stopped.

 

21:07 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match - Another one!

Rilee Rossouw 0 (2) caught by Dinesh Karthik bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Back to back ducks for Rossouw as tries to smack one over midwicket by coming down the crease but miscues it badly for an easy catch. Two wickets in one over for Arshdeep.

RSA - 5/2 (2 Overs), Markram 0 (0) & de Kock 5 (3)

21:01 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match - GONE!

Maiden over and then a wicket! Deepak Chahar gets India the dream start they were looking for. Temba Bavuma plays six dot balls in South Africa and Arshdeep Singh strikes! The skipper was not able to soak the pressure after playing the first maiden over. Caught by Virat Kohli at mid-off.

RSA - 1/1 (1.2 Overs), de Kock 1 (1)

20:56 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Match

Here we go then, big task for Temba and QDK as India start the innings with Deepak Chahar.
 

20:41 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Match

IND 237/3 (20)  CRR: 11.85
Innings Break

India post massive total with fifties by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav and 40s by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This is India's fourth-highest score in T20Is.

 

20:38 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

20:35 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

20:28 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 209/2 (18)  CRR: 11.61
South Africa opt to bowl

A 100-run partnership between Surya and VK. Virat is now on 43 with 23 balls. Surya is batting on another planet. He is striking at 277.

 

20:22 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 171/2 (16)  CRR: 10.69
South Africa opt to bowl

18 ball fifty for SKY and now VK also joins the party with two boundaries and a six down the ground. India is racing towards 250 I believe.

 

20:16 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 171/2 (16)  CRR: 10.69
South Africa opt to bowl

Suryakumar Yadav is hitting the cricket ball as if he is looking at it like a football. 17 ball 48 for India's talisman with five boundaries and three sixes in it. He is batting at strike rate of 282. Virat Kohli is playing the anchor role at the other end.

 

20:12 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

20:02 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 133/2 (14)  CRR: 9.5
South Africa opt to bowl

I am not even kidding you, Virat Kohli has run a short-run. I think I have seen everything in life now. Both the batsmen are set now and set to take on South African bowlers.

20:00 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 107/2 (11.3)  CRR: 9.3
South Africa opt to bowl

KL Rahul departs after an innings where he smashed the ball at a strike rate of 203. If there was any doubt about his striking ability he has cleared the air with this innings.

19:49 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 96/1 (9.5)  CRR: 9.76
South Africa opt to bowl

India captain Rohit Sharma falls against the spin of Keshav Maharaj. India are batting at the economy of almost 10 per over and were still unhappy with the RR. Rahul is inching towards fifty. Virat Kohli has joined Rahul in the middle.

19:37 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 94/0 (9)  CRR: 10.44
South Africa opt to bowl

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are storming towards fifty. Team India off to a superb start.

19:31 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 68/0 (7)  CRR: 9.71
South Africa opt to bowl

So the match has been interrupted as a snake entered the ground. Yes! you read that right. A snake is there!

19:22 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 58/0 (6.1)  CRR: 9.41
South Africa opt to bowl

Blistering start for Team India Rohit Sharma, who started off slow is finding the middle of the bat now. KL Rahul is on the other hand going all guns blazing.

19:13 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 36/0 (4)  CRR: 9
South Africa opt to bowl

KL Rahul is batting beautifully, 3 boundaries and a huge six for the India opener so far. Rohit Sharma, on the other end, attacked Kagiso Rabada with a six down the ground.

19:02 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

IND 15/0 (2)  CRR: 7.5
South Africa opt to bowl

Strange start for Team India. Rahul opens the innings with a boundary. Captain gets hit on the hand. Two boundaries from KL's bat and one from Rohit's.

18:58 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

18:43 PM

Here we go then! Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are out in the middle. India will be happy to bat first as they need to find a way to defend the total. South Africa will go all guns blazing against India's top-heavy side.

18:41 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match: Both teams' captains at the toss

Rohit Sharma: Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game. Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got a solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team.

Temba Bavuma: We are gonna bowl first, manage our energies really well. This one looks like a different pitch. We want to do the job with the ball and then the batters to finish it off. We had a few positives from the first game. Just one change. Ngidi comes in for Shamsi.

18:34 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

18:32 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Toss Report

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

18:03 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

Pitch Report by Ajit Agarkar and Murali Kartik

"Only the third T20I played here. There have been low-scoring games here and the average score is 145. There are a few cracks and the groundstaff have left a bit of grass as well. It looks very dry as well. Bowling first would be an advantage and might get easier for batting in the second innings."

17:39 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

17:03 PM

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match

17:01 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game. Stay tuned!

