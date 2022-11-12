LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: England hold EDGE over Pakistan in T20I games
Pakistan Vs England Final LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE Updates of PAK vs ENG, Final Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, that will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 13 November, Sunday.
PAK vs ENG Final Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler's England will take on each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic MCG stadium on Sunday (November 13). The match is expected to be a nail-biting contest as these two sides have raised their game in the middle of the tournament and looked to have found the best playing XI. Almost all their players are at the best of their game. Both Pakistan and England had a scratchy start to the the tournament. Pakistan, in fact, lost both their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe respectively.
They were on the edge of an early knock out but they were helped tremendously by other results going in their favour. Like when Netherlands beat South Africa, their chances for the semi-finals came alive and Pakistan latched on to that opportunity with both the hands. After those two early blows, they brought back their campaign on track and never looked back.
Winning on and off the field — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2022
England too, after winning their first match against Afghanistan, lost to Ireland in a rain-marred match. Then their game vs Australia was washed out. From thereon, every match that they played was a virtual knock out and and that sort of pushed the English team to do well. They beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka next to ensure they reached the semi-finals where they absolutely thrashed the Indian cricket team, inflicting a 10-wicket loss at them to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Pakistan in the big final.
The only worry for both the teams and the various stakeholders in the game will be the weather and how will it play out on Sunday as Melbourne is expected to receive rainfall on match day. There is a reserve day for the match but that is only if not even 10 overs per innings can be bowled in the final.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: England hold the edge
Jos Buttler's England side hold the edge in T20I clashes against Babar Azam's Pakistan. England lead the Head-to-head 18-9 with one match ending in no-result. Will the trend continue or will Pakistan post their 10th win over England to win their second T20 World Cup title.
Who's coming out on top in the #T20WorldCup final?
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 13, 2022
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 13, 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Dream11 Tips
Babar Azam or Jos Buttler, Mark Wood or Shaheen Shah Afridi. Who should be you Fantasy Picks for Pakistan vs England final.
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Check Live streaming details
Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Jos Buttler-led England in the final of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.
LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: Wood fit to play?
HUGE scare for Pakistan as Mark Wood likely to play final, watch video here.
LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: Brian Lara on final
Brian Lara says, "I think Pakistan has the better team in terms of individual players. England has played very well and played structured cricket but I would like to see the trophy go to Asia."
Brian Lara wants the trophy to go to Asia, means he wants Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup 2022.
LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: Hayden the man!
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Brett Lee credits Matthew Hayden for Babar Azam's side's success in T20 WC.
LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: head to head stats
In the ODI World Cup, Pakistan have the upper hand winning 5-4 from 10 matches. One match was a no result. Overall, England lead with 18 wins to Pakistan's 9 wins.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Player of the tournament!
T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli to Shaheen Afridi, contenders for Player of the tournament award - Check In Pics HERE
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Fastest bowlers!
Haris Rauf to Lockie Ferguson, FASTEST bowlers of T20 World Cup 2022 so far - Check here in PICS
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Weather report
A full game of T20 cricket may not be possible on November 13 at MCG as weather forecast tells that there is 84 percent chance of rainfall in Melbourne on the day of PAK vs ENG final.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler speaks up ahead of final
Watch the video of England skipper Jos Buttler talking to his teammates ahead the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan.
"We're playing in a World Cup final. Accept that and be really excited by that!"
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 12, 2022
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 12, 2022
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Gavaskar makes BIG statement
Sunil Gavaskar makes BIG statement on Team India's T20 cricket future after loss to England in semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022.
PAK VS ENG FINAL Updates T20 World Cup 2022: Key players for Pakistan and England
Pakistan key players: Two men essentially brought back Pakistan's campaign on track. They were Mohammad Haris and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Haris was a fresh change while Afridi found his mojo back against the South Africans. They will hold the key for success of Pakistan again.
England key players: Jos Buttler and Alex Hales are impact players who open the innings. If they fire, and repeat what they did against India, it will push Pakistan on back foot quite early. Mark Wood, if he plays, will be crucial for England's success.
PAK VS ENG FINAL Updates T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing 11s
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam, Rizwan, Haris, Masood, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem, Haris Rauf, Shaheen
England XI: Buttler, Hales, Salt/Malan, Stokes, Brook, Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Woakes, Jordan/Wood, Rashid
PAK VS ENG FINAL Updates T20 World Cup 2022: LIVE stream details and preview!
It is difficult to pick up a winner between the two great T20 sides in the final. Chances are big that the final may go down the wire.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Two brilliant pace attacks battle it out!
Pakistan have arguably the best bowling attack in the world, at least in this format. Shaheen, Wasim, Naseem and Rauf make for a threatening quartet, ensuring batters don't get much space to hit boundaries. England, on the other hand, have been missing Archer, Topley and Wood is also out but despite these injuries, they have delivered on the big stage. They have bowled to a plan and have partnership breakers in their lineup. This final will also be a contest between two very good pace attacks and let's see which one of thes has a good outing.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam's bold statement!
Pakistan captain answered a question posed by Zee News in the pre-match press conference ahead of the final vs England. He was quizzed on Pakistan PM's controversial tweet on Team India.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head record
In just the T20 World Cups, England and Pakistan have met twice. England have won on both the occasions, by six wickets in 2010 and by 48 runs in 2009.
Overall in T20Is, England lead 18-9 versus Pakistan, while one match ended in no result.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Rain chances in Melbourne?
Melbourne has been receiving an unusual spell of rain in the last one month or so. Some matches held their were affected by weather and expect rain to play spoilsport on November 13 as well.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Will Wood play?
England are not sure whether ace pacer Mark Wood or batter Dawid Malan can play the final as they both are healing their respective injuries. But England coach Matthew Mott has not ruled them out yet and says they are keeping 'an open mind' to their availability.
PAK VS ENG FINAL T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam vs Jos Buttler
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 final to be played between Babar Azam and Jos Buttler's sides. Both these sides have had similar journeys in the competition, raising their game at the right time and making it semis where they thrashed their opponent. It will be interesting to see who overcomes who in this big final.
Here, we do a nice build up to the match tomorrow (November 13) with related articles and updates. Stay tuned for all updates.
