PAK vs ENG Final Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler's England will take on each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic MCG stadium on Sunday (November 13). The match is expected to be a nail-biting contest as these two sides have raised their game in the middle of the tournament and looked to have found the best playing XI. Almost all their players are at the best of their game. Both Pakistan and England had a scratchy start to the the tournament. Pakistan, in fact, lost both their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe respectively.

They were on the edge of an early knock out but they were helped tremendously by other results going in their favour. Like when Netherlands beat South Africa, their chances for the semi-finals came alive and Pakistan latched on to that opportunity with both the hands. After those two early blows, they brought back their campaign on track and never looked back.

England too, after winning their first match against Afghanistan, lost to Ireland in a rain-marred match. Then their game vs Australia was washed out. From thereon, every match that they played was a virtual knock out and and that sort of pushed the English team to do well. They beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka next to ensure they reached the semi-finals where they absolutely thrashed the Indian cricket team, inflicting a 10-wicket loss at them to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Pakistan in the big final.

The only worry for both the teams and the various stakeholders in the game will be the weather and how will it play out on Sunday as Melbourne is expected to receive rainfall on match day. There is a reserve day for the match but that is only if not even 10 overs per innings can be bowled in the final.

