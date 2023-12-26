Team India's star cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is facing some serious emotional battles outside the cricket field after separating from wide Ayesh Mukherjee. Dhawan has not met his son Zoravar in a long time and recently he shared his thoughts through an emotional post on Instagram. Dhawan also revealed that he is blocked from all virtual platforms through which he could connect to his son.

Checkout the emotional post here:

Dhawan's emotional post on Instagram read: "It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday."

"Even if I can't connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely."

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong."

"Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life. Love you loads Zora, Papa."

In October 2023, the Delhi court granted Shikhar Dhawan a divorce on grounds of "cruelty" inflicted on the famous cricketer by Ayesha. The court also gave him right to meet his son in India and Australia. However, it looks like Dhawan has not been able to talk or meet to his name for a long time.

Coming to the game, Dhawan is clearly not the part of any plans for Team India but he lead the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season next year.