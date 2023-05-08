WATCH: Abdul Samad Win Match For Sunrisers Hyderabad With Six Off Final Ball Against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Sandeep Sharma believed he had the match won when Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage single down the ground with 5 runs need to win off the final ball. However, the dreaded siren for the no-ball went off just as Sandeep Sharma was looking towards the sky and celebrating another win for Sanju Samson’s side.

The RR pacer went back to his mark to bowl the free-hit with SRH needing three runs to win but this time Abdul Samad connected with Sandeep Sharma’s wide yorker and sent it back over his head for a massive six to seal a four-wicket win for Aiden Markram’s side. SRH managed to chase down a massive 215-run target at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday and managed to get out from the bottom of the table with their 4th win in 10 matches.

The Royals would have believed they had the match won at the end of the 18th over in which Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a couple of wickets and conceded only three runs to take the equation to 41 runs needed off the last two overs. However, SRH’s New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips had other ideas, smashing first three balls off Kuldip Yadav’s 19th over for sixes followed by a four off the fifty balls to bring down the equation dramatically.

Glenn Phillips was later adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his 25 off 7 balls for SRH which turned the match around. “It was a situation where it can go only one of two ways. At the end of the day, we are trying to do a job. On another day I might not get that,” Phillips said at the post-match presentation.

“At the end of the day, that ball that I got out to was the one I should have hit the most. I was disappointed that I didn't hit the actual slot ball. Thankfully Samad finished it off, and we were also lucky with the no-ball,” he added.

In the final over, SRH needed 17 runs to win with Abdul Samad on strike. Obed McCoy dropped Samad off the first ball of the final over while he was batting on 0. Off the second ball, Samad smashed a six but Sandeep Sharma managed to bring down the equation to 5 off 1 ball. However, the dreaded no-ball resulted in third loss on the trot for Sanju Samson’s Royals.