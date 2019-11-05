close

Saket

Two FIRs registered against Delhi's Saket court assault on policeman

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the alleged assault of a police officer outside Saket district court here.

According to the police, one of the complaints was filed by the police officer, who was allegedly thrashed by lawyers outside the court while the second FIR was filed on the complaint of a taxi driver who was also assaulted by the lawyer.

A group of advocates had on Monday allegedly assaulted a policeman outside the Saket district court as lawyers across the city continued their strike against the Tis Hazari clash with police.

A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

Police personnel are also staging a protest outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in the national capital over the incident today. 

