Delhi rape

Yet another heinous crime in Delhi, four-year-old girl raped by factory worker in Bapa Nagar

Delhi Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and sent the accused to jail. 

Yet another heinous crime in Delhi, four-year-old girl raped by factory worker in Bapa Nagar

New Delhi: In yet another shameful incident, a four-year-old girl was raped in the Bapa Nagar area under the Prasad Nagar police station in Delhi.

The crime was committed on Tuesday and the police have identified the accused named Dipesh. He works at a jeans manufacturing factory near the girl’s house.

The girl used to go there often while playing. It is alleged that the accused raped her using a false pretext of giving her toffees.

The girl later told people at home about the incident and information was given to the police. The accused was beaten up by the girl`s family and nearby people after the incident.

Police have registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and sent the accused to jail. 

