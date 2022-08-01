The electrification storm is brewing up, and it is embarking the Indian auto market on the electric route. Interestingly, homegrown brands are taking the lead, and thus we’ll be seeing more affordable products that are specifically developed for our market’s requirements. Earlier, we saw the Tata Nexon’s electrified iteration. This time around, Mahindra is readying the XUV400, which will quintessentially be the electrically-powered iteration of the XUV300. However, it will be vastly different from the XUV300. Read on to understand how, as we talk about the top 5 key takeaways of the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV.

High-voltage electric powertrain

The most important change on the XUV400 in comparison to the XUV300 will be its high-voltage electric powertrain, which is likely to utilise a single motor fitted under the bonnet. The battery will be placed under the floor, quite like the Tata Nexon.

Proportionate design

Based on the SsangYong Tivoli, the XUV300 was chopped-off from the rear to fit under the 4-metre length mark. However, this won’t be the case with the XUV400. After all, there’s no such relaxation on electric cars yet. Hence, the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 will have a proportionate outline, along with a better-looking rear end. The nose will be redesigned too, keeping in mind the EV aspects of the vehicle.

Practical range

Mahindra does know a thing or two about making electric cars since they have earlier given some practical products to the market, namely eVerito and e2o Plus. Hence, the company will offer the XUV400 with a usable real-life range. Expect the driving range to be in the range of 350-400 km on a single charge.

Usable boot space

As mentioned earlier, the XUV400 will be a longer car than the XUV300. Therefore, a practical boot will be seen on the electrified version of the XUV300. The latter, however, comes with puny 257-litre boot space.

Launch date

As of now, the carmaker has been tight-lipped about the Mahindra XUV400’s launch date. Although rumours have it that the company might launch it on August 15, during the ‘Born Electric’ event.