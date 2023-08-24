ENTERTAINMENT NEWS Highlights: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. Soaking in the success of 'Gadar 2', Director Anil Sharma meets UP CM Adityanath. Moreover, netizens are applauding the newly unveiled trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap-starrer 'Haddi'. Also, do not miss the celebrity spottings, K-Drama news and international celebs making waves for various reasons.

Keep checking this space for regular and latest updates about Entertainment News.