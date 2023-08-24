Live | Today's Entertainment News: 69th National Film Awards Announced - Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt Win Big
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS HIGHLIGHTS 2023: The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday, Allu Arjun was declared the Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS Highlights: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. Soaking in the success of 'Gadar 2', Director Anil Sharma meets UP CM Adityanath. Moreover, netizens are applauding the newly unveiled trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap-starrer 'Haddi'. Also, do not miss the celebrity spottings, K-Drama news and international celebs making waves for various reasons.
69th National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun Gets Emotional
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun gets emotional and hugs director Sukumar as he wins Best Actor National Film Award.
BEST VIDEO ON INTERNET TODAY #69thNationalFilmAwards#AlluArjunTheRiseAtNationalAwards
August 24, 2023
69th National Film Awards: Sardar Udham Bags 5 Titles
Shoojit Sircar’s critically acclaimed film Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal has added another feather. The recently announced 69th National Film Awards have been a significant success for Sardar Udham.
The film has won 5 films under these categories:
- Best Hindi Film
- Best Costume Designer
- Best Production Design
- Best Audiography
- Best Cinematography
69th National Film Awards: RRR Wins Big
'RRR' wins the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Also, Shreya Ghoshal wins the Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Mayava Chayava' from the film 'Iravin Nizhal'. Kaala Bhairava wins the Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Komuram Bheemudo' from the film 'RRR.'
69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor
Allu Arjun wins National Award for Best Actor for his blockbuster movie 'Pushpa: The Rise.' Also, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon win National Award for Best Actress for their respective films 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi.'
69th National Film Awards: Pallavi Joshi Bags Best Supporting Actress
At the 69th National Film Awards, Pallavi Joshi wins the Best Supporting Actress Award for 'The Kashmir Files.' Also, actor Pankaj Tripathi wins the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Mimi.'
Latest Trending News: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan And Sanam Saeed's To Headline Netflix Original
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is set to be Netflix's first-ever Pakistani Original show. This is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.
Latest Bollywood News: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan To Release In Bangladesh
Salman Khan's action-drama entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which was released on the occasion of Eid on April 21 this year is all set to be released in Bangladesh on August 25, 2023.
Entertainment News Today: Veteran Actress Seema R Deo's Death Condolences
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled her demise and hailed her contribution to both Hindi and regional cinema and television industries. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, he posted, "Veteran actress Seema Deo, who made a mark in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment worlds with her acting prowess. She was adored by fans of Marathi cinema and played memorable roles in several films that are loved to this day. She passed away at the age of 81. She did remarkable work in Marathi and Hindi cinemas, leaving her fans and admirers in awe. She worked in about 80 Hindi and Marathi movies. Her roles in films like 'Jagachya Pathivar', 'Molkarin, Suvasini', 'Haa Mazha Marg Eklaa', 'Anand', 'Koshish' have been appreciated across generations. She won over her fans with her effortless elegance in the roles and the ability to bring her characters to life. With her death, we have lost a towering figure in our film industry. I join the Dev household in mourning the actor," the CM posted in Marathi.
मराठी आणि हिंदी मनोरंजनविश्वात आपल्या उत्तम अभिनयाचा ठसा उमटवणाऱ्या, मराठी चित्रपटसृष्टीत सालस, प्रेमळ चेहरा असलेल्या आणि चित्रपटसृष्टीसाठी मैलाचे दगड ठरलेल्या सिनेमांमधील भूमिका साकारणाऱ्या ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री सीमा देव यांचे वयाच्या ८१व्या वर्षी निधन झाले. सीमा देव यांनी मराठी,…
August 24, 2023
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री सीमा देव यांचे अल्पशः आजाराने आज निधन झाले. मराठी आणि हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीत त्यांचे नाव विशेष लोकप्रिय होते. त्यांनी आतापर्यंत ८० पेक्षा जास्त मराठी आणि हिंदी चित्रपटांत काम केले होते. आपल्या बहारदार अभिनयाने त्यांनी मराठी चित्रपटसृष्टीत एक वेगळाच ठसा उमटवला.…
August 24, 2023
NCP President Sharad Pawar also extended condolences on noted Marathi and Hindi film actress's demise.
Latest Bollywood News: Is Tiger Shroff Dating Someone?
New reports suggest he is in a relationship with a girl named Deesha Dhanuka after reportedly dating actress Disha Patani. However, no confirmation regarding the same has been made yet.
Netizens Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success With Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Dialogue
India has achieved a remarkable milestone as its Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully executed a safe lunar landing. With this achievement, India joins an exclusive group of four nations that have accomplished this remarkable feat. Now, as the country basks in the success, the internet is abuzz with a creative meme fest, all thanks to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unforgettable line, 'Chand pe hai apun,' which has now become a symbol of India's triumphant moment.
Check Memes: Netizens Hysterically Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success With Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Iconic Dialogue
Musician AP Dhillon Needs 'Chai' As Catalyst To Make Good Music
The rise of Punjabi musician AP Dhillon has been meteoric in true sense. The singer-composer and his team of Shinda Kahlon, Gurinder Gill and Gminxr released their first track 'Fake' in 2019 and since then there has been no looking back for the Canada-based boys.
Songs like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’ which went crazy viral on Instagram, ‘Wo Noor’, ‘Ma Balle’, ‘Summer High’ have solidified their position.
Talking to IANS, Dhillon shared: “Making good music starts with a good chai like a good cup of wholesome tea, it just fills the team with so much energy and helps to set the vibe. So yeah chai is a catalyst.”
Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Selfless Indian Soldiers In KBC 15
Host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 Amitabh Bachchan has lauded Indian soldiers posted at Siachen base camp, located at the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh. He said that it is "marvellous" that soldiers are protecting our nation up there, despite the difficult conditions.
Big B then went on to say: "Siachen is a glacier located in the Karakoram range in Ladakh. The expedition starts from the base camp which is one of the highest military base camps in the world. Okay. Were you ever posted there?"
Read the full story: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Selfless Indian Soldiers At Siachen
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Ayushmann Khurrana To Perform With Nagaland Band
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will appear in the upcoming episode of 'India’s Got Talent' season 10, will be seen joining the Nagaland's 'Mahila Band' on the stage, and will perform with them on his hit tracks 'Pani Da Rang,' 'Saadi Galli Aaja,' and 'Mitti Di Khushboo'. Not only this, Ayushmann will also impress one and all by speaking Nagamese. The Nagaland's Mahila Band of 15th NAP (IR) is all set to perform a beautiful rendition of 'Dil Chahta Hai', and 'Hum Dum Soniyo' in their unique style, leaving everyone in awe of their talent in the upcoming episode of 'India's Got Talent 10'.
'Anand' Actress Seema R. Deo Passes Away At 81
Veteran Bollywood and Marathi film actress Seema R. Deo - who enacted a key role in the superhit 1971 film 'Anand', passed away here following prolonged illness, family sources said on Thursday. She was 81 and breathed her last at a private hospital this morning after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease and other disorders. Born in Mumbai as Nalini Saraf, Seema Deo is survived by her sons actor Ajinkya and director Abhinay.
69th National Film Awards To Be Announced In Delhi Today
The 69th National Film Awards will be announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi. Many names are going around and the official announcement is awaited. This year Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut’s names are doing the rounds on social media as possible candidates for Best Actress for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Thalaivi' respectively.
Ram Charan Lauds ISRO For Chandrayaan-3 Success
Actor Ram Charan extended his heartfelt wishes for the triumphant success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. Taking to Twitter, the star shared his enthusiasm for India's remarkable achievement in space exploration. Taking to Twitter, the star shared his enthusiasm for India's remarkable achievement in space exploration. Ram Charan Applauds ISRO For Chandrayaan-3's Historic Moon Landing Pic.
Read Full Story: Ram Charan Applauds ISRO For Chandrayaan-3's Historic Moon Landing
Amitabh Bachchan Reminices School Days
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a fun anecdote on quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', recounting about his school and college days, when he would have "barf ka gola" (shaved ice) in "kala khatta" flavour.
Read the full story: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Barf Ka Gola' During School Days
'Dream Girl 2' Releases Tomorrow; Here's Why You Should Watch It
New Delhi: 'Dream Girl 2' is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. With energetic songs and an entertaining trailer, 'Dream Girl 2' promises to captivate your attention. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Dream Girl 2' is directed and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.
Read the full story | Dream Girl 2: 5 Reasons Why Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday’s Film Can’t Be Missed!
Fans Book Tickets Ahead Of 'Dream Girl 2' Release - Deets Here
Ahead of the release of much-awaited film 'Dream Girl 2', fans have already booked a whopping number of seats at the theatre. Film Critic Taran Adarsh tweets the recent status:
#DreamGirl2 advance booking status for *DAY 1* at *national chains*_ Till Thursday, 10.30 am.
__ #PVR: 14,150
__ #INOX: 6,300
__ #Cinepolis: 6,100
__ Total: 26,550 tickets sold
August 24, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Blush As Paparrazzi Teases The Duo - Watch
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted at the screening of Tamannaah’s upcoming web series 'Aakhri Sach'. Hand-in-hand, the duo happily posed together for the paps. While Tamannaah looked gorgeous wearing a white shirt, a blue corset and a pair of blue pant, Vijay opted for a purple sweatshirt and a pair of grey pants.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza Cheer For India As Chandrayaan-3 Lands - Watch Video
In a heart-warming video, star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza can be seen tucked with kids while enjoying India's historic landing at the moon. Earlier, speaking to ANI, Riteish had said, “Today is the moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 and this is a big achievement for our country. I am very happy and excited since morning. We are proud Indians supporting our country.”
Pop Singer Britney Spears Reaches To An Agreement With Sam Asghari Over Dogs' Custody
Pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly reached an agreement with her estranged husband Sam Asghari over the custody of their dogs, including the one bought as the star's protection pooch. This follows last week's announcement that Britney and Sam had split after 14 months of wedded bliss. Last week the Princess of Pop's husband, 39, filed for divorce from the 'Toxic' singer, 41, with the couple said to have parted ways after a "nuclear" argument sparked by unproven cheating rumours, mirror.co.uk reported. According to reports, Britney is set to keep four of the animals as the couple arrived at an agreement over who cares for which dogs.
Sara Ali Khan Loses Cool At Theatre - Watch
Known for her quirks and wits, Sara Ali Khan, in an unual sight, lost her calm when papparazzi refused to leave her alone at a theatre. On the night of August 23, Sara was spotted at a multiplex in Mumbai, chilling with her set of friends. Looking splendid in white, she posed for a few photos for the cameras before she lost her calm. Watch video:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap-Starrer 'Haddi' Trailer Unveiled
Makers of the much-awaited direct-to-digital film, ‘Haddi’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap unveiled the trailer of the film. Taking to Instagram, Anurag treated fans with the trailer video. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Has revenge ever looked this bone-chilling? #Haddi aa raha hai with a tale of vengeance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Releasing on 7th September only on #ZEE5 #HaddiOnZEE5.”
'Gadar 2' Director Anil Sharma Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow
Amid the stupendous success of 'Gadar 2', director Anil Sharma met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. Anil Sharma was accompanied by the film's team including Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were not present. ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.