LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Salman Khan Performs Ganesh Aarti With Moms Salma And Helen
Today's Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the tinsel town. Updates from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to Ganesh Chaturthi's celebration at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Sharma's place, you'll get it all here.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Celebrated with enthusiasm nationwide, it is considered an auspicious day for worshiping Lord Ganesha. On Tuesday, Arpita Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded bash for Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. On the one hand, Salman Khan made heads turn as he attended Arpita's Ganpati celebration along with his rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur. On the other hand, ex-couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan made headlines as they attended MM's celebrations together.
Ganpati Celebrations: Manish Malhotra Invites B-Town For Darshan At Home
Here's a glimpse of how Ganesh Chaturthi festivities started at Manish's house. Janhvi arrived at Manish's house with sister Khushi Kapoor. The sisters were dressed in ethnic. Janhvi opted for a golden saree and tied her hair in a neat bun accessorised with gajra. Khushi was seen donning a lavender suit. Taking to Instagram Story, Manish dropped an adorable selfie with actresses Raveena Tandon and Urmila Matondkar. Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at Manish's house in a mirror-work red kurta. Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora also offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at Manish's house.
Ganeshotsav 2023: Manish Malhotra's Grand Celebration
Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the ten-day festival Ganesh Chaturthi. The occasion is also being enthusiastically celebrated by Bollywood and TV stars in Maharashtra. One of them is ace designer Manish Malhotra who brought Bappa home this year. Many B-town celebs attended the Ganeshotsav at Manish's place in stunning ethnic outits.
Latest News: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Summoned In Molestation Case
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has issued a notice to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aliya Siddiqui asking her to appear in the court on October 7 in a molestation case filed by her against the actor and his family.
Ganeshotsav 2023: Salman Khan Performs Aarti
Salman Khan embraced the joyous spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi as he joined the celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The actor shared a heartwarming video of himself performing the Ganesh Aarti, spreading festive cheer among his fans.