Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot in a grand white wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, are said to be hosting two wedding receptions for their friends and family members, in Delhi and Chandigarh. It was reportedly to be held on 30th September but now has been postponed.

Prabhas's upcoming film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' will face a Box Office battle on Christmas this year. Both 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Dunki will arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Amid all the praise that’s coming Ranbir’s way after the release of 'Animal' teaser, it’s now being reported that the actor has reduced his remuneration to “improve” the production value of Animal, which is slated to release on December 1. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir’s prevailing market value is approximately Rs 70 crore per film but for this one, he is only charging Rs 30-35 crore and the reason is winning hearts.

