LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Ranbir Kapoor Wins Hearts As He Reduces His Fee For 'Animal'
Trending Photos
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. We have the latest updates from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to Alia Bhatt's casual look as she stepped out in Mumbai.
Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot in a grand white wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, are said to be hosting two wedding receptions for their friends and family members, in Delhi and Chandigarh. It was reportedly to be held on 30th September but now has been postponed.
Prabhas's upcoming film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' will face a Box Office battle on Christmas this year. Both 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Dunki will arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023.
Amid all the praise that’s coming Ranbir’s way after the release of 'Animal' teaser, it’s now being reported that the actor has reduced his remuneration to “improve” the production value of Animal, which is slated to release on December 1. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir’s prevailing market value is approximately Rs 70 crore per film but for this one, he is only charging Rs 30-35 crore and the reason is winning hearts.
Hottie Alert: Tejasswi Prakash Stuns In Shimmer Outfit
Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular and loved TV actresses in the industry today. From her dotting performance in 'Naagin' to her PDA with beau Karan Kundrra, she makes to the headlines every day. She is very active on social media and has a fan following in millions. Recently, she dropped a bombshell and fans are drooling over it.
RagNeeti Wedding: Parineeti, Raghav Postpone Their Wedding Receptions
Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have decided to skip their honeymoon and receptions due to their respective work commitments and shraddhs, which are starting on September 29. The couple was supposed to host three receptions in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. However, everything has now been pushed to a later date.
Latest News: Disha Patani Pens Love-Filled Note For Late Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Disha Patani remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of their film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' 7th anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a clip from the movie featuring herself and Sushant.
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Drops Thirsttrap On Social Media
Adding to the excitement around his next release, actor Ranveer Singh, who is all set to reprise his character Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ on Saturday, gave his fans a glimpse of his muscular physique. Taking to Instagram story, Ranveer shared a picture of himself from ‘Singham Again’ sets. In the picture, Ranveer flaunted his ripped physique while wearing a black vest and matching trousers. He also wore a pair of black shades. Ranveer added ‘Aala Re Aala’ from his ‘Simmba’ in the background.
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Snapped At Airport In Causals
Superstar Salman Khan is all set to come up with his upcoming film 'Tiger 3' which will be released in theatres this Diwali. On Saturday, he was spotted at the private jet terminal in Kalina, Mumbai. Salman donned a grey t-shirt with stylish black pants.
Bollywood Buzz: Ranbir Kapoor Reduces Fee For 'Animal'
The teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has generated a massive buzz on the internet and is still trending at number one on YouTube even after two days of its release. Amid all the praise that’s coming Ranbir’s way, it’s now being reported that the actor has reduced his fee from Rs 70 crore to Rs 30-35 crore. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir’s prevailing market value is approximately Rs 70 crores per film, however, he decided to lower his price by '50 percent' to support the Animal, Bhushan Kumar, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga producers.