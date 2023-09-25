Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. We have the latest updates from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to Alia Bhatt's First look From Vasan Bala's 'Jigar' out.

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot in a grand white wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, are said to be hosting two wedding receptions for their friends and family members, in Delhi and Chandigarh.

Prabhas's upcoming film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' will face a Box Office battle on Christmas this year. Both 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Dunki will arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Alia Bhatt's First Look from Vasan Bala's 'Jigar' has been dropped. Karan Johar dropped an announcement video of the same. Actor Bobby Deol dropped his fierce look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime-thriller 'Animal'.

September 26 marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Dev Anand.

