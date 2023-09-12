LIVE Updates | Today's Trending Entertainment News, Buzz: Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War Shows Struggles Of Indian Scientists During COVID-19
Today's Trending Entertainment Bollywood News: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared his views on films like Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story.
Trending Entertainment News: We all are cinema buffs and do love to gorge on some hot gossip or showbiz rumour floating around here and there. The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is loaded with all the dope you wanna know not just from Bollywood but also from around the world. From Jawan continuing to smash records at the Box Office to Naseeruddin Shah slamming Gadar 2 for being 'regressive' and harmful in the long run - we bring you every update here. Pooja Bhatt also broke her silence on the controversial and infamous kiss with her father Mahesh Bhatt, saying that the moment was 'absolutely innocent'.
Bollywood News: The Vaccine War Trailer Out
The first official trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming medical-thriller film 'The Vaccine War' has been unveiled by the makers today. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles and is said to be India's first-ever Bio-science film and also a true story. The film shows the struggle of Indian scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Watch the trailer below:
‘THE VACCINE WAR’: VIVEK AGNIHOTRI LAUNCHES TRAILER… After the #Blockbuster run of #TheKashmirFiles, #VivekRanjanAgnihotri’s next film - titled #TheVaccineWar - arrives in *cinemas* on 28 Sept 2023… Here’s #TheVaccineWarTrailer…
Stars #NanaPatekar, #PallaviJoshi, #RaimaSen,… pic.twitter.com/IxZBnPKJj6
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2023
Entertainment News: Joe Jonas Turns Emotional On Stage
Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas shed a tear while thanking his fans before singing the song he wrote for his estranged wife Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, has been on tour with his brothers over the last few weeks amid news of his divorce from the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress, reports 'Female First UK'. At his show at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, he told fans before he launched into a rendition of 'Hesitate': "Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family - I love you guys."
He walked around the stage and looked down at the ground while the crowd cheered him on, and video from one cinematographer showed him in close-up singing the lyrics to the song while a single tear rolled from his eye. During the moment Joe was singing the lines: "Time, time only heals if we work through it now, I promise we'll figure this out." As per 'Female First UK', Joe continued to sing the chorus along with brothers Nick and Kevin despite being overcome with emotion.
Salman Khan applauds Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat's song Ve Fukrey is transcending limits and receiving praise from fans and industry members alike! Pulkit's electrifying moves caught the eye of none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and he took to his social media to express his admiration. Salman Khan, who has witnessed Pulkit's journey in the industry, congratulated him with warmth. He posted on his Instagram story, captioning, "It's been long Pulkit that I have seen u dance like this... too good. Wish u the very best for Fukrey 3."
In response to Salman's compliments, Pulkit took to his own social media and shared his excitement. He wrote, "Tiger's roar is like music to my ears!! can't keep calm.. swagging my way to the mooooon!! #Fukrey3 Thank you Bhai!! @beingsalmankhan."
Team Bambai Meri Jaan in London for Promotions
With just two days to go for the worldwide launch of the Amazon Original series Bambai Meri Jaan on September 14th on Prime Video, the team has taken over London, as they are in the city for promotions. The team will be hosting a Grand Premiere event tonight at Vue West End, Leicester Square. Seen here are the Creators and the Talent of the series Kassim Jagmagia, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shujaat Saudagar, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, Aparna Purohit, Farhan Akhtar and Rensil D'silva, striking a pose with the magnificent London skyline as a backdrop.
The 10-part Hindi Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 14 September across multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, and in foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Polish, Latin Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Arabic and Turkish. The series will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.
Big Bollywood BREAKING Today: SRK'S Jawan Fastest To Enter Rs 300 Crore Club
Jawan is leaving no stone unturned to leave its mark on the box office. While the film created history by booking the biggest opening ever in Hindi cinema with 129.6 Cr. gross worldwide, Jawan has been unstoppable and has continued to grow and maintain it’s strong hold day after day. It has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in just 6 days.
‘JAWAN’ FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 300 CR…
#Jawan: Day 6 [Tue]
#Pathaan: Day 7
#Gadar2: Day 8
#Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 10
#KGF2 #Hindi: Day 11
#Dangal: Day 13
#Sanju: Day 16
#TigerZindaHai: Day 16
#PK: Day 17
#War: Day 19
#BajrangiBhaijaan: Day 20
… pic.twitter.com/0k6E5z52EK
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2023
The Party Anthem Of The Year: 'Haanji' Song Out!
Starring the dynamic, Bhumi Pednekar, Shenaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedia, and the dashing Karan Kundrra, this song is all about non-stop fun and is out now on Saregama Music YouTube channel and all the leading streaming apps. Get ready to groove with your gang of girls to the infectious beats of 'Haanji,' the first sizzling track from the highly anticipated movie "Thank You For Coming". Bhumi and Shenaaz take center stage, lighting up the dance floor with their electrifying moves that will leave you wanting for more. The tunes of 'Haanji' are so catchy that you won't be able to resist tapping your feet.
Bollywood Viral News Today: The Great Indian Family Trailer Out
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar have joined forces for YRF’s The Great Indian Family (TGIF) and the makers dropped its trailer online. The Great Indian Family is a film that promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions. READ FULL STORY HERE
TV Trending News Today: Big B gets ‘disappointed’ on listening ‘Mere Angne Mein’
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left disappointed and embarrassed, when the song 'Mere Angne Mein' was played in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, revealing the story behind the iconic track sung by him. The song is from the 1981 film ‘Laawaris’, directed by Prakash Mehra. The film is famous for its song 'Mere Angne Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai', due to Bachchan's comedic performance in drag. The lyrics pay tribute to every type of wife, be they fat, tall, short, dark, or fair-skinned. The male version of the song is sung by Amitabh Bachchan, while the female version by Alka Yagnik. The movie stars Big B and Zeenat Aman in the lead. (IANS)
Singer Charlie Robison dies at 59
Charlie Robison, the country singer-songwriter known for singles like 'I Want You Bad' and 'My Hometown,' has passed away, Variety reported. He was 59. Kristen Robison, Robison's wife, confirmed his death on Facebook, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison, has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family.” (ANI)
Trending Bollywood News: Ranveer Singh congratulates PM Modi
Several Bollywood celebrities praised Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful presidency of G20. Actor Ranveer Singh, whose recently released film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' enjoyed success at the box office, has also congratulated the Prime Minister. The actor took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of PM Modi from the G20 Summit. He captioned the picture "Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth. One Family. One Future.” (ANI)
Preity Zinta Attends Jonas' Brothers Concert
Actress Preity G Zinta reunited with her 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' co-star Priyanka Chopra, as the two attended the concert of Jonas Brothers' in the United States. Taking to Instagram, Preity who is an avid social media user, shared a Reel video wherein we get a glimpse of the concert which was held in Los Angeles, California. (IANS)
Bollywood News Today: Malaika Arora Avoids Oops Moment
Malaika Arora was spotted at the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars in Mumbai where actor-comedian Sunil Grover was also present and it was hosted by Siddharth Kannan. Malla wore a sexy cobalt blue coloured thigh-high slit dress with one off-shoulder look. One of the viral videos on social media also shows her adjusting her sexy dress in a way so that she avoids any oops moment. READ FULL STORY HERE
South Cinema News Today: Jigarthanda Double X Teaser OUT!
The teaser of the highly-anticipated film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ starring SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence was unveiled on Monday. The Tamil teaser of the film was launched by Dhanush on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. READ FULL STORY HERE
Glad to launch the trailer of @karthiksubbaraj”s jigarthanda double x. This looks like an absolute blast.#JigarthandaDoubleX - Teaser. https://t.co/bVpVuRsZ74
Best wishes to @karthiksubbaraj and team for Diwali 2023.@offl_Lawrence @iam_SJSuryah @Music_Santhosh
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 11, 2023
Trending New Today: Pooja Bhatt On Her Controversial 'Kiss'
Actress-filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Pooja Bhatt in her latest interview with Siddharth Kannan talked about the infamous kiss for a magazine shoot with father Mahesh Bhatt. She said that the moment was 'absolutely innocent'. When asked whether she regrets doing it, she replied, "No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai, a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai, how often a child just says, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Main ab bhi is umar mein bhi wahi 10 pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bher wahi rahege for me."
Latest Bollywood News: Naseeruddin Shah REACTS To Gadar 2 Success
In an interview with Free Press Journal, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared that now popularity seems to be driven by jingoism, which he believes is harmful. He said, "Now the more jingoist you are, the more popular you become because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country, but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like 'Kerala Story' and 'Gadar 2', I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about.".
"It’s disturbing that films like 'Kashmir Files' are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories. They will be responsible for posterity. A hundred years later, people will see 'Bheed' and they will also see 'Gadar 2' and see which one portrays the truth of our times because film is the only medium which could do that. It’s hard to resort to abstraction and capture life as it is. So regressive is a pretty mild word for what’s going on. It’s frightening that filmmakers are being coopted into making films which praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason at all. It’s a dangerous trend," he added.
On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah's directorial 'Man Woman Man Woman' is currently streaming on YouTube.