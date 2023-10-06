LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming Arrive In Theatres Today
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest entertainment updates. It is that enjoyable day of the week when the tinsel town is tinted in the movie fever as not one but two movies hit the theatre today. Yes, you read it right. From Akshay Kumar's Mission Ranikanj to Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming has hit the silver screen near you!
Akshay Kumar's Survival-Drama 'Mission Raniganj' Releases Today
Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is one of the highly-awaited films to be released. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is gearing up for its worldwide release in cinemas tomorrow (Oct 6), and with the advance booking being opened yesterday (Oct 4), the film is showing encouraging signs. Fans and audiences are all excited to watch the real-life story of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill on the silver screen.
Bhumi Pednekar Offers To Buy Tickets For Fans
In an emotionally touching gesture, 'Thank You For Coming' actress offers to buy tickets for her fans who gets super emotional on meeting her. Watch: