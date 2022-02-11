Manchester United star Paul Pogba slams Hindu mob for harassing Muslim girls in hijab

Manchester United star Paul Pogba spoke out on the Karnataka's Hijab row, sharing a clip speaking about the controversy on Thursday (February 10). The France international opened up on social media speaking about the hijab row in India and showed support to the Muslims students of Karnataka.

After his reaction to the hijab row, Pogba caught a lot of attention of Indian users on social media. The 2018 World Cup winner with France was mentioned in over 4,000 tweets. He posted a video on his Instagram story related to the row, Paul Pogba is one of the most followed footballers across every social media platform.

France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba highlights the plight of Muslim girls who are facing discrimination and harassment for wearing Hijab. Thank you @paulpogba for the solidarity. Let the world take notice of this apartheid in India. pic.twitter.com/gJwpVpdsIv — Saif (@isaifpatel) February 10, 2022

Pogba, a French national whose mother is Muslim and who started practising Islam in 2019, shared a 58-second reel originally posted by the London-based _islamismydeen_ Instagram handle. The clip begins with a massive crowd of boys and men wearing (or waving) saffron scarves and surrounding a small group of young girls wearing hijabs. The mob, which numbers several dozen male individuals at least, can be heard shouting and chanting as the dust rises from the scuffle.

The hijab controversy started in December 2021 when a group of hijab-clad students were denied entry into classroom. Later, a protest against the Muslim students by some Hindu students began. Students showed up wearing saffron scarves at the educational institution in India's Udupi.

Across Western Europe, France was the first country to impose a ban for face-covering Islamic clothes in 2010. Muslim women footballers are questioning the hijab ban in France, they banned wearing headscarves in state schools earlier in 2004. FIFA also did the hijab ban in 2014 and the French Footbal Federation has banned wearing "noticeable religous symbols".