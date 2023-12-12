10 Reasons Why You Must Prioritise Cancer Screenings - How Early Detection Can Save Lives

A disease in which some of the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body, cancer - despite medical advancements - remains the most dreaded disease globally. Caused by changes (mutations) to the DNA within cells, the disease can spread rapidly, making treatments challenging. More often than not, it is like that silent intruder that can affect anyone, anywhere, anytime. However, timely diagnosis and regular screenings can go a long way in ensuring that the disease is controlled early and treated effectively. "Cancer is a powerful opponent that has affected millions of people across the world. Cancer screenings are not just an option; they are a responsibility, a lifeline that can lead to more effective treatment and, in some cases, prevention," shares Dr Paul Sebastian, Cancer Care Program, Tata Trusts - Knowledge Partner, Sanjeevani. In this article, we will explore the reasons why prioritising cancer screenings should be a fundamental part of your healthcare regimen.

Why You Must Screen For Cancer - 10 Points

Dr Paul Sebastian lists 10 reasons why cancer screenings should be prioritised:

1. Early Detection Saves Lives: Cancer screenings identify cancer when it is most curable, which may save lives and provide a better future for individuals with the illness and their loved ones.

2. Improved Survival Rates: Early detection significantly enhances survival rates, making a life-or-death difference for individuals battling cancer.

3. Less Aggressive Treatment: Early cancer detection frequently results in less intrusive treatments, which lessen patients' physical and psychological suffering and enhance their overall life.

4. Cost-Efficiency: Detection and treatment are far more cost-effective than managing advanced-stage cancer, which often demands more extensive medical interventions and resources.

5. Preventing Cancer: Cancer screenings can identify individual conditions and enable interventions that prevent cancer from developing in the first place.

6. Managing Hereditary Risk: If you have a family history of cancer, early screenings can help identify your risk, allowing for preventive measures and more frequent screenings to catch any signs of cancer at an earlier stage.

7. Enhancing Public Health: Widespread screenings not only benefit individuals but also help public health professionals identify cancer trends, facilitating targeted interventions and the reduction of cancer rates in communities.

8. Personalised Treatment: Early detection allows for a more personalised approach to cancer treatment, considering an individual's specific genetic profile and medical history for more effective, tailored therapies.

9. Emotional Well-Being: The peace of mind that comes with knowing your cancer status, even when the results are negative, can significantly reduce anxiety and support emotional well-being.

10. Promoting Healthy Lifestyles: The awareness of cancer screenings can serve as a catalyst for healthier living. It encourages individuals to adopt better lifestyle choices, reducing risk factors associated with cancer.

"By prioritising cancer screenings, you are taking control of your health and well-being and contributing to the collective effort to reduce the impact of cancer. The early screenings offer not only early detection and treatment but also hope, cost savings, and a better quality of life. So, embrace the power of prevention, consult with your doctor, and make cancer screenings an integral part of your life," Dr Sebastian adds.