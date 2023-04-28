3 Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Posture - Sit On A Chair To Do These Asanas

As we increasingly live a sedentary life, our health is taking a beating and even our postures are getting affected. Yoga offers numerous health benefits - benefits for both physical and mental health - and one of them is fixing our posture. As experts point out, when you are stronger and more flexible, your posture improves. And the fact that it can be done anywhere, is of course one of its biggest USPs. Yoga Guru Nimish Dayalu shares, "Yoga is a highly versatile practice that offers numerous benefits for both the mind and body. While many of its advantages are well-known, such as improved flexibility and reduced stress levels, there is one benefit that is often overlooked: Its incredible convenience. One of the greatest advantages of practicing yoga is that it can be done anytime, anywhere, making it the perfect routine for those with busy schedules or limited access to traditional workout spaces."

He adds that in the post-pandemic world, as travel restrictions ease, many people are indulging in weekend and short-haul travel. It can get challenging to maintain a consistent fitness routine while on the go. "Yoga offers the perfect solution for those who want to stay active and fit while traveling, as it can be done virtually anywhere and requires no special equipment. Whether you're on a flight or embarking on a road trip, you can do these seated yoga asanas to maintain your physical and mental well-being, and to keep you energised and relaxed," Dayalu says.

3 Yogas Asanas To Fix Your Posture

Yoga Guru Nimish Dayalu shares 3 Yoga poses that can fix your poor posture. Check them out:

Cat-Cow stretch: This modified yoga pose can be easily done from a chair and is a wonderful combination of back-bend and forward-bend and gently stretches the spine. On an inhale, arch your spine and roll your shoulders down and back, bringing your shoulder blades onto your back. On an exhale, round your spine and drop your chin to your chest, letting the shoulder and head come forward. Great for stiff neck and shoulders and to help manage back pain, especially during long-haul flights.

Chair Eagle or Garudasana stretch: Sit up straight with your feet firmly planted on the ground and your hands resting on your thighs. Cross your right leg over your left thigh, and then wrap your left arm over your right arm, so that your palms are facing each other. If possible, interlace your fingers, and bring your elbows up to shoulder height. Hold the pose for several deep breaths, then release and repeat on the other side. The is an excellent pose for stretching and opening up the shoulders, upper back, and hips, while also improving balance and focus.

Hastapadasana: This modified standing forward bend pose is great for when you are in small spaces. Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Take a deep breath in and raise your arms up towards the ceiling. As you exhale, bend forward from your hips, bringing your chest towards your thighs. Let your arms hang down towards the floor and place your hands on the ground or on your shins, depending on your flexibility. Keep your knees straight but not locked and allow your head and neck to relax. Hold the pose for several deep breaths, then slowly inhale as you raise your torso back up to a seated position. Chair Hastapadasana can help stretch the hamstrings, lower back, and spine, while also calming the mind and relieving stress.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only. Always consult your doctor and fitness coaches before starting a new exercise routine.)